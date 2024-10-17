Big Brother viewers stunned by secret fire alarm chat bombshell

What did you miss?

Big Brother viewers were stunned as it emerged that a secret romance started during a fire drill off camera.

The instalment on Thursday, 17 October left viewers confused, as Nathan and Rosie, who everyone calls Baked Potato, started acting strangely around the other housemates and hinting that there was something going on that wasn't being discussed. Several fans thought the pair might actually be a couple on the outside, suggesting that entering separately could have been part of a plan.

However, viewers later discovered that the pair managed to have a secret chat during a fire alarm and had plans to date in the outside world.

What, how and why?

The confusion started during a boozy night when Lily suggested that some of the housemates kiss each other. Sitting by Nathan and Baked Potato in the garden, she gave them each a peck and they ended up kissing each other.

Nathan had a secret conversation with Rosie. (ITV)

From that point on, Nathan and Baked Potato started acting oddly, sneaking off for a quiet chat alone then whispering about who knew what - with viewers none the wiser and left scratching their heads over what they were talking about.

“Wait are they in a secret thing together?” one person posted on X. Another asked: “Is anyone else totally lost about this Nathan and Baked Tattie connection? Like I swear we’ve hardly seen them talk to each other so why is Nath acting like they’ve been in a secret relationship.”

Another said they thought the pair were “a secret couple”, adding that “it all makes sense why they look so sus”.

Nathan and Baked Potato admit off-camera chat

However, Baked Potato and Nathan later fessed up and shared that they had actually talked when they’d had to leave the house because the fire alarm went off. While they were outside, they had been setting up plans to meet and go out when Big Brother was over.

Baked Potato has plans to date Nathan outside of BB. (ITV)

Fans were shocked to hear the twist – and some were unimpressed that it had happened off camera.

One posted on X: "A secret affair?? Because of the fire alarm?! This series is unbelievable." "NATHAN AND BAKED POTATO STARTED A SECRET ROMANCE, THE FIRE ALARM," said another.

"No I'm annoyed why was they allowed secret chats during the fire alarm that's not on," one viewer remarked.

"So they had a secret chat????" asked somebody else. "Why not tell us this so I’m not watching in sheer confusion…" "I’m gonna sue for damages to my brain," they joked.

Big Brother continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2.