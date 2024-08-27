Big Brother star among Drag Race UK guest judges for new season

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has unveiled its guest judge line-up for the upcoming sixth season.

Ahead of the show’s return this autumn, some fabulous famous faces have been announced to sit on the panel with Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Among them are Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden and supermodel Kristen McMenamy.

The music-heavy line-up also includes Steps’ Claire Richards, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, Goldfrapp’s Alison Goldfrapp, Beverley Knight and Mabel.

Singer Alexandra Burke will return as a vocal coach, while choreographer Claudimar Neto will also be back as fellow choreographer Aaron Renfree joins.

“I’m thrilled to be back on Drag Race UK but this time, on the Main Stage as a guest judge!” AJ said. “I’m such a fan of the show and I had the best time!”

“To see the talent of the queens up close was a dream come true let alone being in the presence of the High Queen herself, Ru,” Siobhán added. “Michelle and Alan were so kind and the experience makes me love the show even more.”

The news comes as fans eagerly await the announcement of which queens will be sashaying down the runway for the next season.

Drag Race UK aired its fifth season last year, which was won by Ginger Johnson, while the franchise aired the second season of UK vs The World spin-off earlier this year, which saw Drag Race UK icon Tia Kofi take the crown.

Speaking after her victory, Tia said: “I feel like being the first winner of colour in the UK is game-changing.

“To give people who look like me that representation, it's really special, and something that I take extremely seriously. I want to be that beacon that shows we can all, no matter where we come from or what we look like, achieve our dreams.”

Meanwhile, the main US version of Drag Race was recently renewed for season 17, while All Stars has been commissioned for season 10.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three in the UK and streams on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

