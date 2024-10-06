Big Brother unveils new contestants during launch show

16 new contestants have been welcomed into the Big Brother house by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, all hoping to win the £100,000 prize.

Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

Rosie, 29

Dental assistant Rosie from Cornwall says: "I’m hoping it’s going to be a little something different. I think I’m going to bring positive energy. I am a good listener and I can be there to support people - I’m a supportive person. I’m quite an enthusiastic person so if people are feeling a bit low, I can get them back on track.

"I’m really calm and chilled which people won’t be expecting. One of the things that I think is most surprising is that I’m quite realistic. I’m quite self-aware. But I’m always saying things and then thinking ‘why would you say that? That’s so silly."



Emma, 53

Aesthetics business owner Emma from Altrincham says: "I keep having these pinch me moments and a huge pinch me moment and something I’m really looking forward to is being inside the Big Brother house - all those pinch me moments like getting out of the car to the crowd.

"Once I’ve got over all of that, I’m really looking forward to getting to know people that I wouldn’t normally have crossed paths with and hopefully making some really good friends there. I think it’s a really good opportunity to find out what people think of me because you never really know do you? I always used to say that I wish I could earwig on my own funeral to hear what they all said about me!

"The whole experience is one in a million - to get this opportunity at my age when I thought all the excitement in my life has probably already happened - the biggest thing in my life has hit me and I wasn’t expecting that. I was getting ready to put my feet up and do a bit of knitting."





Segun, 25

Videographer Segun from Watford says he's looking forward to: "The detach from life. And to learn about myself is one of the things I’m looking forward to the most. It’s an environment that I’ve never been in before. And to be locked away from life will be interesting to see how I am and learn about myself while I’m in the house.



"My strategy is to be at peace with everyone in the house. I just want to be at peace with everybody no matter how far I make it in the show."





Nathan, 24

Pork salesman Nathan from Dumfries was previously King Charles' butler and says: "I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm and fun. I will bring a lot of opinions. I like to have a spirited debate.

"I’m quite a strong character. If I think something’s wrong, I’ll call it out as being wrong - I’m not afraid to do that. I think most importantly I’ll bring a lot of fun. I’m going in to enjoy the experience and have a good time."





Khaled, 23

Sales manager Khaled lives in Manchester but is originally from Lebanon. He says: "I didn’t actually know what Big Brother was. I thought it was a show about being a carer – because I worked at a kids’ camp. I thought it’s a new opportunity in life.

"I have no interest in being famous. I’m Lebanese and Palestinian and I thought this would be a great platform to discuss it from the point of view of someone that grew up in the west and has Middle Eastern heritage."



Daze, 24

Climate activist Daze from London says: "I’m really looking forward to living in a community. A lot of my work is about how do we upgrade democracy, how do we think about how the world can be governed differently.

"And a lot of it is about community, and meeting people that you might not meet in your everyday life. And figuring out how you make solutions together, how you learn to be together, how you learn to set parameters that end up benefiting everyone. This show is a micro version of that."





Martha, 26

26-year-old Martha from Scarborough works for the NHS as an administrator and says: "I remember watching Big Brother with my mum one year when I was about eight years old. I was fascinated by the idea.

"We used to watch it all the time and I remember thinking ‘I could do that’. I’ve always been a little in your face and a bit dramatic. I feel like I can’t believe I got this far."



Lily, 20

Chinese takeaway worker Lily from Warrington says: "I originally applied because it was my ex’s favourite TV show because we broke up. I thought ‘I’m going to go on his favourite TV show’. I’d never heard of it. When I dated him, he was obsessed with it and I was like ‘what is it?’ because he was older.

"When we broke up, I saw the advert and I thought I’m going to apply for his favourite TV show and get on it - I didn’t think I would. I also think it will be a cool experience."



Ali, 38

Forensic psychologist Ali from London says: "My strategy is to be myself. I’m not going in with any thoughts about playing a particular role, or character. I’m going to be myself. My strategy would be getting to know people in the house and trying to make friends.

"The main way to keep yourself safe seems to be not getting internal votes so you’re not put up for eviction in the first place. Hopefully getting people on side and being liked. But not to the detriment of sacrificing who I am or my self-respect."





Thomas, 20

Amputee footballer Thomas from Carlisle says: "I describe myself as a very energetic, always lively person - I hate silence! I feel like I’m very good at communicating with people. I’m a good people person and I know how to speak to different people whether they’re from a different background to me, different character - even if we have next to nothing in common, I still feel like I could have a conversation with someone.

"I think I’m going to be the mediator but also with my age and the way I act, people are going to see me as that giddy, young person. I think I’m going to add a whole lot of things!"





Ryan, 28

Ryan from Stockport, who works in marketing and events, says: "I’ve always been a fan of the show - it’s been a bit of a childhood dream to go on it. I feel like over the recent years, it’s gone a bit tame and people are in there for other motives and I think having someone normal like me in there will shake it up.

"I’d love to make it to the final and win it. I know a lot of it is out of my hands and it’s a public vote - the public aren’t stupid. People who have tried to play games in the past, it never works. It would be too hard to keep up a game so I’m going to be myself. If you vote me out for being me then that’s sound, I can live with that. If I go in there and try to play a game and get voted out I’ll be fuming! My strategy is to have no strategy."



Hanah, 24

HR consultant Hanah from West London says: "I applied to be on the new series of Big Brother for multiple reasons. One being everyone keeps on saying that everyone needs to see my personality and how you are as a person - I’m a fun, childish person who loves to laugh and banter around.

"Also, this is a bit of a side quest, who else has done Big Brother? There’s a small set of people who can actually say they’ve done Big Brother. I’m going to tell my kids, you don’t know how lit mum was!"



Izaaz, 29

Sales consultant Izaaz from London says: "I want to go through the experience of going into the house around a group of different and diverse people - backgrounds, cultures, everything. I think it would be a great experience to be around that as I’ve never done that.

"As I get older I really want to experience different things and I thought this would be the right time to do it and fortunately for me I have been picked - I’m quite chuffed, I won’t lie!"





Sarah, 27

Sarah is a spa account manager from Shrewsbury and says: "I think I’ll bring good vibes, I can bring up the mood and bring people together. I’m never one to shy away from asking people’s opinions even if it’s controversial.

"I think I’d be a good chair for good conversations, and instigate some good entertainment for us all."





Marcello, 34

Youth mentor Marcello from East London says: "From the moment I wake up I’m buzzing. I wake up full of love. I love having banter with people, I love winding people up. I’m cheeky, sarcastic but also very loving. I love to help people.

"I used to be a chef so I’m looking forward to cooking for people. I end up being a shoulder for people to lean on a lot because I’m genuinely caring. So I think I’m going to bring a lot of love, positivity and crazy, fun moments full of banter. I love to make people laugh."





Dean, 35

Barber Dean from East London says: "I’ve been a fan [of Big Brother] for the longest time. I’ve wanted to do it from the age of 11 and never had the confidence to do it. As I got older, I was still obsessed with the show and as soon as it came back it was ‘this is my time to apply’.

"I really want to have a great time and experience everything that Big Brother has to offer – the highs, the lows, the good, the bad, the fun, the not so fun. I want it all."



