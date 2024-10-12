‘Big Brother’ Winner Taylor Hale Wants a ‘Cupid Games’ Spinoff as She Prepares to Host Season 26 Jury Roundtable

“Big Brother” Season 26 proved that the CBS competition series is still fully capable of living up to its tagline: “Expect the Unexpected.”

One of the summer’s most shocking twists was the departure of Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby as host of the jury roundtable (in favor of “Deal or No Deal Island” Season 2). In his place, Season 24 winner Taylor Hale is officially set to return to the series — and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m literally over the moon, I was shaking when they first called and cried, honestly. I was an emotional wreck,” she told TheWrap at Us Weekly and Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars of the Year event in Hollywood Thursday. “It matters and it’s exciting, so I’m just really happy.”

Hale is a perfect fit for the job, as she already popped up earlier this year to analyze the pre-jury stage of the game alongside fellow winners Jag Bains and Cody Calafiore for a special recap episode — meaning she’s been paying close attention to the Season 26 game. And speaking of winners, as the runner-up of this past winter’s “Reindeer Games,” we just had to ask if Hale sees Nicole Franzel as the show’s first two-time winner.

“Until we have a second winner of ‘Big Brother’ proper, I’m counting it,” she said of the Season 18 champ. “More colloquially, I’ll say one and a half — but I would have said one and a half if I had won, too. But until we get that second winner, I’ll allow it.”

” ‘Reindeer Games’ was so fun, I hope they do it again,” Hale continued. “Maybe if they do a spinoff for different holidays: like Valentine’s Day, ‘Cupid Games’ … get some ‘Big Brother’ showmances in there.”

Elsewhere on the red carpet, “Big Brother” host (and one of the night’s honorees) Julie Chen Moonves revealed she would like to see a similar twist to this year’s AI Arena in the future — just with different packaging.

“I hope so if I have anything to do with it,” she told TheWrap. “Maybe we’ll call it something else, since we’d never bring something that big like [Ainsley] back, but maybe the challenges. It was a success, so perhaps.”

Adding the AI Arena to the existing Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions changed the game, helping solidify Makensy, Chelsie and Cam’s spots in the Top 3 (one way or another). And Chen had a strong reaction to one of Makensy’s record-breaking wins, in particular.

“Do you know how many hours our art department spent on OTEV to have Makensy — comp beast of the season, maybe of all-time — win it first round?” she asked with a laugh. “But the headline made it worth it.”

Us Weekly and Pluto TV's first-ever Reality TV Stars of the Year Awards took place at The Highlight Room at the Dream in Hollywood, in honor of top honoree Kyle Richards, star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

“I would love to see a woman win this season. Yes, girl power. I think MJ might pull out the W,” the glittery celebrity chef told TheWrap. “She has had a great comeback season from a little bit of a rocky start. She is really smart in the game and she’s overcome everybody and I’d love to see her in those final two chairs and hopefully win that prize.”

Find out who wins when the “Big Brother” Season 26 finale airs Sunday on CBS, with episodes available to stream on Paramount+. ~24/7 live feeds are also available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

