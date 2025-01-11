Big cat sightings could be leopards, claims expert

Tess de la Mare - BBC Wiltshire
·2 min read
A black leopard prowls through tall grass.
Black leopards are native to the Malay Peninsula [BBC]

Reported sightings of a panther or puma in Wiltshire in the last few months could well be genuine, according to a big cat expert.

Rick Minter, host of the Big Cat Conversations podcast, believes a reported sighting near Melksham could well be a black leopard indigenous to the Malay Peninsula.

Speaking to BBC Wiltshire, Mr Minter said people frequently described seeing a cat with a thick, tube-like tail, a boxy head and, long, muscular body slightly larger than a labrador.

Mr Minter, whose podcast examines sightings of big cats around the UK, thinks the UK may have a well-established population of leopards breeding in the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the animals are tan with spots, a recessive gene can give them black pigmentation, which is then passed-on to their offspring.

Mr Minter believes that the UK's population may now exceed 300, with some of their ancestors being dumped as early as the Second World War due to meat rationing.

Changes to laws around keeping wild animals in the 1970s also resulted in another wave of big cats being illegally released, he said.

A close-up shot of a black leopard between blades of tall grass.
Rick Minter thinks the UK could have an established population of leopards [BBC]

"(The leopards) seem to have a genetic diversity because they are described as fit and healthy and confident which they wouldn't be if they were straight out of a zoo or recently released," Mr Minter said.

"I think they've got this genetic breadth in them because they were dumped and released at different places and different times."

Big cats probably prey on rabbits and deer, Mr Minter said, and are unlikely to pose a threat to humans unless startled when "hunkering down" in a confined space such as a barn or a shed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But even then we've had people report that they've raced past them to the door to get out," he said.

Illegal release of major predators, or "rogue rewilding" is of serious concern to conservationists and land owners.

Four lynxes illegally released in the Scottish Highlands were captured near Kingussie in recent days.

One has since died.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland blamed the death on the stress caused by the lynx being abandoned in a new and "extremely harsh" environment.

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Canada is 'selling oil and gas at a massive price discount,' Poilievre says

    When asked about whether tariffs on energy should form the basis of Canada's response to the U.S., Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday that Canada is "selling oil and gas at a massive price discount to American refineries and LNG plants that are able to massively profit at our expense...because of stupid and fanatical environmental extremists in the Liberal government and throughout the country."

  • Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple

    When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic

  • Bounty hunting wild boars in China: The once-protected species is now a growing public menace

    In the wee hours of an October morning, dozens of dogs chased the hulking figure of an animal scrambling through a forest in northwestern China as a thermal drone whizzed overhead.

  • Residents want answers after fuel leak shuts down a Woodstock Tim Hortons

    Five large pump trucks idle loudly in an otherwise empty Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock.Some have the words Environmental Services stencilled on their sides. Others say Septic Tank Cleaning, Oil Spill Response.Some people in the area say they heard truckers had complained about the smell of gas on their hands after washing up at the now darkened and closed Tim Hortons. And other customers had complained about the taste of fuel in their beverages as far back as late November."Everybody I kn

  • Barking sea lions on Bowen Island are music to the ears of this conservationist

    Peter Kearney has lived in his Bowen Island home for more than 20 years and has recently been seeing sea lions climbing onto his neighbour's dock.Although he's spotted California sea lions in the spring, the recent sighting marks his first time seeing them on the docks this winter."They bark all during the night," Kearney said. "We happen to enjoy it, it's kind of like the guys serenading you, but I can see how some people don't."The barking of seal lions may be a nuisance to residents with wate

  • China Is Building A 'Solar Great Wall' To Power Beijing And Beyond

    China is building a 'Solar Great Wall' to power a city the size of Beijing. The project, stretching 400 km, will generate up to 100 gigawatts by 2030. Located in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert, it combats desertification and supplies clean energy. China has installed 5.4 gigawatts of capacity so far, with plans to expand rapidly. The Junma Solar Station, resembling a horse, produces electricity for 400,000 people and restores the environment. Solar panels reduce desert evaporation, slow dune movement, and enable vegetation growth. As of June 2024, China leads global solar capacity with 386,875 megawatts, over 51% of the world total. China's annual solar growth (39,994 MW) far outpaces the U.S. and India. This project exemplifies China's clean energy and environmental innovation.

  • One of four lynx captured in the Scottish Highlands dies

    LONDON (AP) — One of four lynx thought to have been released illegally in the Scottish Highlands has died within hours after it was captured, wildlife authorities said Saturday.

  • Burned-out homes and debris after the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Friday. Some people are questioning why trees have remained standing after the blaze.

    When people think of wildfires, burning trees are&nbsp;likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and&nbsp;trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures&nbsp;in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why&nbsp;trees, including the state's iconic palms, have survived&nbsp;next to burned-out homes and cars.This is fuelling conspiracy theories on social media about homes and structures being targeted — with some people saying there is no way a fire would naturally leave trees standing&nbsp;and suggesting structures were instead directly attacked by secret weapons.A downed power line is shown on a street following the Palisades Fire on Friday. (David Ryder/Reuters)Internet personality The Patriot Voice posted to his 141,000 followers on social media platform X that photos showing standing trees provide&nbsp;proof that the U.S. government "is PURPOSELY setting fires using Military grade DEWs [direct energy weapons] in these areas to initiate a MASSIVE LAND GRAB."Others have claimed it is evidence of HAARP&nbsp;(High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program)&nbsp;microwaves, with one X user saying they are "incendiary towards metal" in homes, but, "Trees have no metal inside, so much harder for trees to burn from microwaves."Mads Palsvig, the head&nbsp;of Denmark's right-wing Prosperity&nbsp;Party, wrote on X,&nbsp;"Forrest [sic] fires where trees don't burn. It is called DEW. Always nice spots prime real estate."It all comes down to moistureThe claim that trees aren't burning is simply not true, as evidenced by numerous videos and photographs showing that many have gone up in flames, in some cases wreaking havoc on nearby buildings.But scientists say there is a simple explanation for why some have been spared that fate.A palm tree burns as winds fuel the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Wednesday. (David Swanson/Reuters)"I mean, it's pretty obvious to me. Trees are filled with thousands and thousands of litres of water," said biology and biotechnology professor Miranda Hart, with the Okanagan Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience and Ecosystems Services at the University of British Columbia."Of course trees burn when fires are big and hot enough. But if there's a tree filled with water and something really dry beside it, the thing that was dry is going to burn first. So in that way, you can imagine the fire could just kind of go around if there's enough fuel on either side of it."Similar questions arose after the town of Paradise, Calif., burned down in a 2018 wildfire. At the time,&nbsp;a retired U.S. Forest Service scientist told&nbsp;CBC News&nbsp;that while some people might imagine a wildfire as a wall of flames, burning embers ignite many spot fires over a wide area —&nbsp;which helps explain why in some photos, it looked almost as though&nbsp;there were hundreds of individual house fires rather than one large fire.After a 2007 wildfire, the fire department in Escondido, Calif., recommended restrictions for planting palm trees specifically after determining that certain species, due to their form or lack of maintenance, were especially hazardous.Palm trees frame a house as it goes up in flames from the Woolsey wildfire in 2018, above Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. (Reed Saxon/The Associated Press)Palms that are not well maintained "can explode into a giant torch," the document says, a phenomenon that can be seen in videos from the current L.A. wildfires.&nbsp;It says flying embers can also embed themselves into the fibrous tissue or leaf bases along the trunk of a palm tree.Another major hazard is leaf bases and dried fronds on trees that are not maintained can detach from the trunk and be carried on the wind, acting like a fireball.Kevin Hanna, director of the Centre for Environmental Assessment Research at UBC, said&nbsp;certain trees are more fire-prone than others — deciduous trees and shrubs, for example, are less flammable because of their moist leaves and lower resin content, while conifers like decorative cedars or junipers are highly flammable.WATCH | L.A. wildfires offer lessons for British Columbia, experts say:As for why some trees and buildings survive when others don't, he said it often comes down to momentary conditions, and "what some might call chance or serendipity," like a quick shift in wind that can redirect embers.Maintaining a wet lawn, or having a wet or fire-resistant roof can make a difference, Hanna said,&nbsp;although in extreme enough conditions, nearly everything will burn."There's no conspiracy — just some politicians resorting to tawdry opportunism, denying the reality of climate change&nbsp;and shifting blame onto others in the hope of gaining a fleeting advantage," he said.Climate change, development adding to riskHanna said&nbsp;housing development has expanded further into fire-prone areas in recent years,&nbsp;increasing the risk of houses burning, while wildfires become larger and more frequent, owing in part to droughts and warmer weather exacerbated by climate change.While some&nbsp;have blamed a lack of fireproofing and brush removal, UBC's Hart said&nbsp;the truth is that conditions were perfect for the fires to spread and little can be done&nbsp;to prevent similar destruction&nbsp;in the future aside from trying to reverse climate change."Fire is not that mysterious. It just needs the right conditions and appropriate fuel," Hart&nbsp;said."We can rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic for a few more years, but we can't build a society resilient to climate change. It's too powerful and it's too multifaceted."

  • Black Sea oil spill widens, Russian authorities say

    Emergency workers toiling to clean up an oil spill in the Black Sea have detected seven new slicks, a Russian official told the TASS state news agency on Friday, as authorities struggle to mitigate the effects of the nearly month-old disaster. Approximately 2,400 metric tons of oil products have spilled into the sea since Dec. 15, when two ageing tankers were hit by a storm in the Kerch Strait. President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the clean-up efforts so far have been insufficient to deal with the scale of the situation, which he called "one of the most serious environmental challenges we have faced in years".

  • Nearly half of the UK’s energy is already from renewables - why are bills so high?

    The UK’s electricity is still set by the cost of gas, even if it’s generated by renewables

  • Analysis of sea ice on one December day doesn't disprove climate change | Fact check

    A comparison of polar sea ice extents on two random days does not provide enough information to determine whether or not Earth's climate is changing.

  • Two more lynx spotted on loose in the Highlands

    The sighting follows the capture of two lynx in the same area on Thursday.

  • How to improve climate predictions? McGill researchers turn to 19th century letters

    A team led by McGill University researchers came up with a method they hope could improve climate models over Africa by combining them with 19th century missionary records, refashioning dubious documents in a bid to better inform projections of global warming's impact.

  • US issues partial guidance on clean fuel subsidies, chafing ethanol makers

    Biofuels groups are eager for clarity on the tax credits for fuels that combat climate change, which they hope will ultimately provide a pathway for corn-based ethanol to expand its market as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel. The U.S. Treasury Department issued the guidance, saying it provides new details on how to ensure fuels meet certain emissions-reductions criteria to access the subsidy, and adding that a crucial climate model upon which the program relies will be available in the coming days.

  • Nature benefits when logged tropical forests are left to recover – here’s how

    While tropical forests are home to rare species, logged forests still feel and sound like forests, while oil palm plantations are agricultural landscapes.

  • Former Inspirational Personality Dies at 32 in L.A. Fires After Mom Was Unable to Save Him, She Says: ‘Heartbroken'

    Rory Sykes was killed at his family’s estate in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday, his mother announced on social media

  • What rights could Donald Trump lose now that he's a convicted felon?

    Trump is the first former or incoming U.S. president to receive a criminal sentence. What you need to know about his rights.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Penny Lancaster shares devastating post as she marks husband Rod Stewart's milestone birthday

    Penny Lancaster was a big of mixed emotions on Friday as although the television presenter was busy celebrating her husband Rod Stewart's milestone birthday she was also conscious of the wildfires raging across Los Angeles

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.