The big chains using loyalty card discounts for ‘rip-off’ prices revealed by Which?

Albert Toth
·4 min read
Loyalty card prices aren’t all they seem, says Which? (PA)
Loyalty card prices aren’t all they seem, says Which? (PA)

Loyalty card tactics used at big supermarket chains have been slammed as a “rip-off” by Which? as the consumer watchdog revealed surprising before-and-after prices which shines a light on the practice.

In a study of 12,000 product prices over time, it was found that many shops will seemingly hike prices on products just days before applying a loyalty card discount, making an offer seem much better than it is.

Boots and Superdrug are named as the biggest offenders, with loyalty pricing practices that the Which? called “concerning”. Their report found that, over a six month period, 16 per cent of products at Superdrug had been at their non-loyalty price for less than half the time.

At Boots, this applied to 10 per cent of their products. In one instance, the report also found the high street health retailer had increased the price of an electric toothbrush from £150 to £400, a 166 per cent increase. This new price was only in place for just under two weeks before a loyalty-card price was reintroduced – back at £150.

Several supermarkets are also named in the report, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, all offering 23 to 25 per cent savings with to loyalty card members.

The Which? report acknowledges that these discounts can look “substantial”, but say a more important question for consumers is whether they are “genuine”. The consumer watchdog says it found evidence of loyalty prices which seem like a big discount actually still being higher than non-member prices at other stores.

For instance, at one point a 695g pack of Birds Eye chicken nuggets were £5.50 for non-members at Sainsbury’s and £4 for members. Meanwhile, they were £5.25 at Waitrose and £4 for everyone at Asda. And three weeks before this, they were £5 at Sainsbury’s.

This is another surprising pattern noted by the report authors, with Tesco and Sainsbury’s non-loyalty prices on products that were later put on offer an average of 12 per cent higher than Waitrose regular prices.

Ele Clark, Which? retail editor, said: “Loyalty cards are increasingly big business, with the explosion in two-tier pricing meaning shoppers will often pay a lot more if they aren’t a member of the retailer’s scheme. But while the discounts can look impressive, many shoppers are growing suspicious of non-member prices that seem high.

“We looked at the pricing history of thousands of products and found that, while the majority of discounts were not misleading, there were some questionable non-member prices and some examples that looked like an outright rip-off. Meanwhile some products were always, or almost always, on loyalty promotion, making it difficult to spot a genuine deal.”

Tesco is among retailers facing criticism over its loyalty card deals (Tesco/PA)
Tesco is among retailers facing criticism over its loyalty card deals (Tesco/PA)

Previous work by Which? on loyalty prices prompted the Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch an investigation into the practice. A new bill which passed earlier this year gave the competition watchdog greater powers to crack down on unfair consumer practices through measures like fines.

However, an update in July from the CMA said it was “unlikely” to identify widespread evidence that loyalty card pricing is misleading customers. However, the authority does acknowledge that some before-and-after pricing practices could make it unclear what the “regular” price of items is. The final report is due in November 2024.

Responding to the Which? report, a Boots spokesperson said: “We have always been committed to offering customers great value, helping them save money across their health and beauty needs. Price Advantage allows our loyal Boots Advantage Card customers to make genuine savings on over 8,000 products. Customers benefit from the lower prices as well as enjoying several other benefits, including personalised offers, Advantage Card points every time they shop and an always on 10 per cent discount on Boots own brand products.

“All promotions, including price advantage, are assessed against all applicable laws and guidelines set out by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute.”

Also responding, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “More people are choosing to shop at Sainsbury’s and we know our customers are savvy shoppers, who understand that factors like inflation, products falling out of season or promotions can affect our prices. That doesn’t stop us following pricing guidance for the industry and offering great value on the products our customers buy most – whether that’s with our Low Everyday Prices, Aldi Price Match or Nectar Prices.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 11 Habits of Frugal People To Apply Every Time You Grocery Shop

    If you have noticed a substantial increase in your grocery bill, you will want to consider ways to cut back costs. At GOBankingRates, we asked experts about ways to save on groceries. Here are the 11...

  • Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario

    Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills.

  • TD Bank Group takes US$2.6B provision in Q3 on anti-money laundering investigation

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it has taken a US$2.6-billion provision in its third-quarter results related to ongoing U.S. investigations into its anti-money laundering program.

  • 15 LinkedIn Recruiters Who Have GOT To Be Kidding Me

    🚩 When the job won't reveal the salary before the interview 🚩.

  • I’m 53 and can retire next year — but my husband needs to work until 65. Should I feel guilty for retiring early?

    Only 11% of couples retire together.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 54, a Nurse With $1 Million and a $7k Pension - Am I Ready to Retire?

    I'm 54 with 26 years of service as a nurse. We go by the rule of 80 (your age plus years of service = 80) on our retirement plan. It will cover my health insurance. My pension will be around $7,000 per month minus taxes. I have a combined $750,000 in a 403(b) and Roth […] The post Ask an Advisor: I'm a 54-Year-Old Nurse With $1 Million in Assets and a $7k Monthly Pension. Can I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • One of These 10 Pups Could Be Crowned the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog, But They Need Your Help!

    PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE brand has its 10 canine finalists and now needs your votes

  • Ford to shift electric vehicle strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

    Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. Ford, which is losing millions on its current EVs, gave few details about the new products. The changes will force Ford to write down $400 million of its current assets for big electric SUVs, and it also expects to have additional expenses of up to $1.5 billion.

  • The latest developments in the lockout at Canada's two biggest railways

    In the culmination of months of increasingly bitter negotiations, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers after the parties failed to agree on a new contract before the midnight deadline.

  • Trump Is Promising Cheap Gas. Too Bad Getting It Would Likely Crash The Economy.

    Oil industry experts agree there is no way he can deliver $1.70-a-gallon gas without destroying the domestic oil industry and triggering a deep recession.

  • Critics call Ontario's ban of supervised drug consumption sites near schools 'a death sentence'

    The province's new rules will force more than half of the supervised injection sites in Ontario to either transition into treatment centres or close down — a move that Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario CEO Doris Grinspun calls 'a death sentence for people that use substances.'

  • PwC Expects Six-Month Ban in China for Evergrande Audit

    (Bloomberg) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP’s China unit expects the Chinese government to hand down a six-month ban as part of punishment over its audit of failed property giant China Evergrande Group, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChicago's Migrant Surge Is Stirring Trouble for Democrats in DNC Host CityUK Transport Minister Clears Path for More 20mph Speed ZonesWith Self-Driving Vans, Hamburg Tries to Make Microtransit WorkThe Serious Work That Free Pla

  • China opens tit-for-tat trade probe into EU dairy products day after bloc's EV tariff move

    China on Wednesday announced an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products produced in the European Union - the latest move in retaliation to the bloc's tariff increases on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). The products under investigation include fresh and processed cheese, as well as uncondensed milk and cream without added sugar or other sweeteners, according to China's Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom). The decision came after the EU revised down countervailing duties on some Chinese EV

  • Alain Delon’s family refuse to put down pet dog the actor wanted to be buried with

    The family of Alain Delon, who died at the weekend aged 88, has denied the actor’s request for his dog to be euthanized and buried alongside him following outcry in France.

  • EU Slashes Proposed Tariffs on Tesla's China-Made EVs

    The European Commission has finalized its anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, imposing tariffs on imports but offering Tesla a significantly reduced rate.

  • Warren Buffett Reduces Stake in Bank of America

    On August 19, 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm made a significant adjustment to its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). The transaction involved the sale of 13,968,943 shares at a price of $39.42 each. Following this sale, the firm still holds a substantial number of shares, totaling 928,460,939, which represents 11.97% of the company's outstanding shares and 13.1% of the firm's total portfolio.

  • How China and Japan's brotherhood of steel - forged by Deng Xiaoping - ultimately corroded

    Even to the casual observer, the streets of China look very different compared to a few short years ago. A passing glance would be enough for most to notice the changes - sleek electric vehicles (EVs) with the marques of Chinese brands dominate the roads where gas-powered and foreign models once reigned supreme. This is perhaps nowhere more evident than in the status of Japanese models; though they commanded a third of the market at their peak, they now account for fewer than two of every 10 veh

  • ByteDance's low-profile founders donate US$28 million to alma mater Nankai University

    The billionaire co-founders of TikTok owner ByteDance, Zhang Yiming and Liang Rubo, have made a joint donation to their alma mater Nankai University, in a rare public move by the young entrepreneurs who have kept a low profile in recent years. Zhang and Liang, both alumni from the class of 2001, jointly donated 200 million yuan (US$28 million) to the Tianjin-based university on Wednesday to support the school's mathematical research and talent cultivation, according to a statement published by t

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

    Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

  • China opens anti-subsidy probe into EU dairy imports in pushback against EV tariffs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China opened an anti-subsidy probe into dairy imports from the European Union on Wednesday, stepping up tension with the bloc a day after Brussels published its revised tariff plan for China-made electric vehicles. The EU on Tuesday revised its proposed punitive duties on imports of Chinese EVs to 36.3% from an initial planned duty of 37.6%, but fell short of abandoning them, as Beijing had called on Brussels to do. The revision drew rebuke from China's commerce ministry, which in response said it is "firmly opposed to and highly concerned" about the findings, and vowed to take all necessary measures to protect Chinese firms.