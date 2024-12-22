Big challenge: Little bear wants to cross creek
A little bear in a forest in Gatlinburg, Tennessee faced an obstacle: the cub was seen struggling to cross a creek. Adorable footage captured the brave bear taking the plunge into the cold water.
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
Folks heading south of the border this season could see a season influenced by a La Niña-like pattern
Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su
VANCOUVER — Squamish RCMP say emergency crews have recovered the body of a second person whose home was hit by a mudslide last weekend in British Columbia's Sea to Sky region.
Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter
The albatross is one of nature's most impressive flyers, soaring effortlessly over the ocean for days or weeks at a time, often without flapping its wings for hours. These majestic seabirds are built for gliding across vast distances as they search for food and connect distant parts of the world.
Logistics firms say lessons learned from the US-China trade war in 2018 and the changes implemented since may help cushion the blow if Trump makes good on promises to hike tariffs on US imports.
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
Across Canada, much of the country is under winter weather advisories for the holiday season. Anthony Farnell looks at the wind chills and heavy snow expected for the Atlantic and eastern provinces, and the rainstorms forecasted for B.C.'s coast.
Animal welfare laws don’t protect invertebrates, but there’s evidence that some, such as octopuses, are as intelligent as many mammals – even if their cognition takes very different forms.
In a world where the climate is increasingly hot and volatile, farmers are having trouble keeping their crops cool. A startup founded in Saudi Arabia thinks it might have a solution.
A Missouri deer hunter who shot and killed a mountain lion as it passed beneath his tree stand last month has been charged with a misdemeanor. According to KY3 News, Joseph Licklider of Desloge, Mo., informed the Iron County Sheriff?
The P.E.I. Green Party's energy critic says Maritime Electric's plan to expand its power generation on the Island through the use of fossil-fuel technology is shortsighted. Peter Bevan-Baker said he was "very disappointed and not entirely shocked" to learn that the energy utility is applying to spend $427 million on a combustion turbine, a battery for energy storage systems, and internal combustion engines. "Maritime Electric is not necessarily known for being a progressive company when it comes
Researchers have uncovered a species of ants in South America that actually stems from the wasp family. These ants have a highly specialized structure that minimizes light reflection and maximizes absorption. This coloration is known as ultra-black and is dark enough to absorb nearly all visible light.
Scientists say that air pollution is a ‘global health catastrophe’.View on euronews
Which cities are expecting a white Christmas? Find out more with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Satellite observations have revealed the Greenland ice sheet’s rapid thinning, which has accelerated as the planet warms
Bere Marsh Farm has saplings of the species that it hopes to share with "those eager to help".