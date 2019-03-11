A big day for a big Habs fan

Sam Smith woke up Monday morning with a problem on his mind: How was he going to score a goal on his idol, Carey Price?

"He's pretty good up high sometimes. He can rob you, so I'll probably go low," Sam said.

The 11-year-old from Fredericton, N.B., was diagnosed with cancer last year.

It began with a rash nearly two years ago that just wouldn't go away. Then a year ago, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"The first day of chemo and when he lost his hair … those were the two days I really can recall that Sam actually was down. He was a trooper and a warrior and he only had two days of being upset," said his mother, Leanne Smith.

"He did phenomenal."

So when the Children's Wish Foundation got wind about what a big Habs fan Sam is, they set it all up: a trip to Montreal to skate and shoot some pucks on the ice with his idols.

He spent the morning skating and doing some drills with players like Shea Weber, Max Domi and his favourite player of all, Brendan Gallagher.

He even scored on Price.

"See, it worked!" he said after sliding the puck past Prince in the bottom corner.

"I was kind of nervous that I wasn't going to score on Price, but I did."

Sam said the day he was diagnosed was the saddest of his life. But good news came just last month, when doctors said he had no active cancer cells.

He will remember his day in Montreal as one of his happiest.

"I was like, 'You know what? Just get over with it and I'm going to go back to having fun.' Just like today — this is a lot of fun."