The Big Door Prize, season 2 review: Chris O’Dowd’s quirky sci-fi struggles for profundity

A machine called Morpho pops up in your local store and for a mere quarter – we’re in small-town Louisiana – promises to outline your “Life Potential”. I say outline, what the residents of Deerfield got in the first season of inventive comedy The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+) was one-word answers on cute, blue cards. Superstar. Meteorologist. Model. Loser. You get the picture.

Suddenly, from ticking along happily enough in life, Deerfield was filled with the dissatisfied, the doubtful, the deluded. Life had been turned upside down and the promise of the premise rather disguised the fact that Deerfield was overstuffed with oddball and often downright irritating residents.

The premise is still promising in season two, but the characters, now experiencing cartoon-like visions as the obliging but ever-enigmatic Morpho takes them to the next stage in their fanciful adventure, have nowhere to hide. So while Chris O’Dowd feels believably befuddled as teacher Dusty, a likeable loafer now staring hard at the mirror of under-achievement, much of the support cast feel like cardboard cut-outs.

Which is fine when the cut-out is as flat-out hilarious as Josh Segarra’s flamboyant restaurant owner Giorgio, a masterclass in ego-crazed eccentricity, but it feels like he’s been beamed in from Planet Slapstick while those around him are busy stroking their chins.

When The Big Door Prize does deliver emotional truths, as it does with a bittersweet episode highlighting the decades of disappointment etched on the face of deceptively genial store owner Mr Johnson (Patrick Kerr), it takes you aback, hinting at what a show it could be if it ditched the half-hearted comedy and allowed the ideas it’s playing around with – who we all could be if we had the courage to face up to our true selves – room to breathe.

If you’re expecting answers to the Big Questions from The Big Door Prize then, well, I guess your Morpho card would say Optimist. Because though it reaches for the deep and meaningful, this oddly moreish soap opera (which leaves the door hanging open for a third run) too often settles for fortune-cookie philosophy.

The Big Door Prize is on Apple TV+ now