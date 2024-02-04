Big Farmland Bird Count launched in Suffolk

Farmers have been urged to take part in a new farmland bird survey as figures show numbers have declined by more than 60% over the past 53 years.

The annual Big Farmland Bird Count, organised by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), began in 2014.

Officials launched the 2024 survey, which runs until 18 February, at Lodge Farm, in Westhorpe, Suffolk.

The trust said farmland birds "desperately" needed help,

Farmers' union the NFU said the best part of 20,000 farmers took part in the 2023 count.

'Raise awareness'

"This year marks the 11th anniversary of the GWCT Big Farmland Bird Count - the first nationwide citizen science project to involve farmers in monitoring the state of farmland songbirds," said a spokesman.

"The count aims to raise awareness of the important role they play in the conservation of farmland birds, and to measure the impact of the conservation work that many farmers and wildlife managers carry out.

"Since the first count in 2014, nearly 13,000 counts have been carried out by people working on the land."

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust said farmland birds had declined by 63% since 1970

NFU president Minette Batters said farmers and growers were the"custodians of the great British countryside".

"I would encourage as many farmers and growers as possible to participate in the 2024 count, record how many farmland bird species you spot on farms and, importantly, submit your results to GWCT," she said.

GWCT advisor Dr Roger Draycott said farmers were key to reversing a wildlife decline.

"Farmland birds have declined by 63% since 1970 and desperately need our help," he said.

"With 72% of the UK's land area used for agriculture, the key to increasing biodiversity and reversing the decline in wildlife is held by those looking after this land."

