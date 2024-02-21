Big federal investment in GlobalFoundries will see major upgrades at their Essex Jct. plant
Big federal investment in GlobalFoundries will see major upgrades at their Essex Jct. plant
Big federal investment in GlobalFoundries will see major upgrades at their Essex Jct. plant
When the world's tallest man meets the world's shortest woman, the moment demands a photo op. That's what happened on Monday in California when Sultan Kosen of Turkey, measuring at a neck craning 8 foot and 2 inches, sat on a chair while holding on his lap doll-size Jyoti Amge of India, who is recorded […]
Chynna Phillips says her late father John Phillips had a difficult conversation with her the night before she married Billy Baldwin in 1995
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Donald Trump’s legal troubles consume more and more of his time, they’re also consuming more of his donors’ money—and there’s a huge hole in the bucket.On Tuesday, Trump’s “Save America” leadership political action committee reported raising just $8,508 from donors in the entire month of January, while spending about $3.9 million, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission.Inside Donald Trump’s Incredible Cash Crun
Biden has reportedly asked senior campaign aides to highlight the “crazy s**t” that Trump says in public.
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
Shawn Crowley said, “We’re watching, we’re listening,” to the former president following his latest outburst about her client.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
The Supreme Court rejected appeals from Sidney Powell and other Trump allies sanctioned for frivolous challenges to Biden's 2020 victory in Michigan.
NurPhoto/Getty ImagesThe Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine last year by flying a military Mi-8 helicopter across the shared border has been found dead in Spain—months after the government he abandoned swore it would seek revenge. Maksim Kuzminov briefly captured the world’s attention last summer when it initially seemed as if his chopper had simply disappeared, only for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate to reveal that it had secretly been plotting his defection f
David Hogg responded to new Trump-branded footwear with a website redirection.
Some online users misled their followers with posts that did not tell the full story of Trump's February 2024 visit to the Philadelphia convention.
And feasting on croissants in Paris.
The singer touched down in Sydney ahead of her Eras Tour shows — and her beauty look was unexpected!
The star soaked up some sun with her pals in newly shared pics and videos!
Ecuador’s prison system has turned into the headquarters for criminal groups that have amassed foot soldiers and influence across the country, say experts. In less than a decade, organized crime has turned the relatively peaceful country into one of the most dangerous places in Latin America.
The June 14, 2023 incident left 21-year-old Eva Liu dead and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang injured
The following contains spoilers from the Feb. 19 episode of CBS’ NCIS. We at long last have a 10-20 on one Leroy Jethro Gibbs, more than two years after Mark Harmon’s character was last seen on NCIS. Harmon remains an executive producer on CBS‘ NCIS, but he has not appeared on-camera since early Season 19, when Gibbs …
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly toured St Edward's School in Oxford – here's why they could be sending Prince George to 'Teddies' boarding school
Barbara Res said the former president "thinks he's gonna get away it."
Alyssa Farah Griffin said she cares "the least" about Trump's latest legal case, in which a judge ordered him to pay over $355 million for defrauding banks.