Big freeze hits services on Merseyrail network

A raft of services on the Merseyrail train network been disrupted as breakdowns, technical problems and freezing conditions have caused delays and cancellations.

Links on the Ellesmore Port, Southport, Huntscross/Ormskirk and the Headbolt Lane via Kirkby lines were facing delays, the network said.

Rail replacement buses have been introduced in some areas to compensate.

Merseyrail said customers should beware of services being altered or cancelled.

National Rail said: "There are multiple incidents affecting services on the Merseyrail network this morning.

"As a result, trains on some routes may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised until approximately 10:30.

"Customers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements where possible."

