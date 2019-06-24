Big K.R.I.T. Recruits Lil Wayne and Saweetie for "Addiction"

Big K.R.I.T. is back with another summer-ready track, and he's brought Lil Wayne and Saweetie along for the ride. "Addiction" follows the release of "K.R.I.T. Here," and just with that one he's making sure the hype for his next studio album is at an all-time high. To coincide with the release of the new track, K.R.I.T. stopped by Beats 1 with Zane Lowe.

Earlier this month, K.R.I.T. announced that he's set to share the sequel to his K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE project with K.R.I.T. IZ HERE on July 12. He's yet to announced the tracklist, but judging from "Addiction," there's sure to be a number of surprises on there as far as guest features go. Listen to "Addiction" above.

Aye ya'll, it's been 9 years since I released "K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE," and I got one thing to say K.R.I.T. IZ HERE! Studio album coming July 12! It’s Time! #KRITIZHERE #BIGKRIT #MULTIALUMNI pic.twitter.com/igMsawaw8y — Big K.R.I.T. (@BIGKRIT) June 6, 2019

As the sequel to his breakthrough 2010 mixtape, K.R.I.T. IZ HERE has a lot to live up to. From the taste of what he's given fans already, though, it would appear he's confident he can deliver a worthy follow-up. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too much longer to hear what K.R.I.T. has been cooking up.