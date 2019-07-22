'Big Little Lies' Season 2 finale has fans asking one big question

Warning: this post contains spoilers from the Big Little Lies Season 2 finale.

Now, what?

The Big Little Lies Season 2 finale came way too soon and, now that it's over, we have some big questions. But first, here's what everyone's talking about. Spoiler alert.

Celeste got to cross examine her mother-in-law Mary Louise in court. She was a total boss and ended up winning custody of her sons. After a full season of absolutely despising Mary Louise, fans were so satisfied by Celeste's takedown of her mother-in-law.

Me watching Celeste verbally dismantle Mary Louise down to the foundations of her rotted soul in court on #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/hVcmNhBu55 — Blaine Collier (@Ororo101) July 22, 2019

Serving pink lawyer realness while absolutely OBLITERATING the prosecution we stan #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/yTWQJyURsW — Cameron Klein (@camruhn) July 22, 2019

She’s beauty and she’s grace...she verbally annihilated Mary Louise with a straight face.🤯 #BigLittleLies #NicoleKidman pic.twitter.com/xTwRM59Laj — Katrina Curry (@lil_tri_tri) July 22, 2019

However, they weren't nearly as satisfied as they were about Renata destroying her philandering husband's ridiculous toy room. He deserved that shiz.

Renata channeled Beyoncé's famous "Hold Up" music video, as she took a baseball bat to Gordon's treasured train set and toy cars and airplanes. After hitting Gordon with the bat as well, Renata screamed, "Maybe you should've shown a woman a little respect!" She then threw her wedding ring at him and said, "I'm done. No more bulls**t. No more lies."

Laura Dern's Renata Klein has been a serious mood all season long. So when the fan favorite went off, viewers were here for it.

me when Renata started smashin shit#biglittlelies pic.twitter.com/ry9i7CplC7 — han marsh (@han_marsh_) July 22, 2019

I KNOW everyone is rightfully talking about the Emmys Nicole and Meryl deserve because of this season but hear me out... LAURA DERN #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/aA0JUDqVGB — Mikayla (@mikaylablaire) July 22, 2019

As for the other couples, Jane finally felt comfortable enough to take her relationship with Corey to the next level, Bonnie told Nathan she's not in love with him and never was, while Ed finally decided to move past Madeline's affair and decided that they should renew their vows. Everything seemed pretty great for the Monterey Five … until the season ending cliffhanger, when all five women meet at the Police Department and walk in together. Fade to black.

It's safe to assume they're finally going to tell the truth about their big little lie, but what does that mean for their futures? Some fans did not approve, while others were confused:

HOW ARE YOU GONNA LEAVE ME WITH THAT ENDING????? 😩😩😩 #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/otLiXDCqZc — 𝖇𝖆𝖇𝖞 𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝔠𝔦𝔱𝔶 𝕤𝕜𝕪 ☾ (@vintagenyx) July 22, 2019





No news on whether or not we're getting a third season so the ending is either going to serve as a storyline for Season 3 or it's just a classic series ending cliffhanger.

The Big Little Lies Season 2 finale aired Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

