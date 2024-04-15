Big Mike's Shaved Ice celebrates grand re-opening of new building in the Highlands

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a