Big milestone for GG Jackson: His first full-time NBA contract, report says

GG Jackson won’t be jumping back and forth between the NBA and the G-League anymore this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing the 18-year-old rookie to a four-year contract with three guaranteed seasons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojarnowski reported early Friday morning.

“I’ll never stop thanking God,” Jackson posted to X (Twitter) soon after Wojarnowski’s report.

Jackson was selected by the Grizzlies in the second round, 45th overall, in the 2023 NBA Draft after one season at the University South Carolina. He signed a two-way contract with Memphis, meaning he could play both with the team’s G-League team (Memphis Hustle) and the Grizzlies.

Jackson averaged 20 points in 22 games this year for the Hustle but has earned a call-up to the NBA after several injuries to the Memphis roster. He’s been with the team since Jan. 8 and has made the most of his opportunities.

Jackson scored 23 points in a nationally televised game against Golden State on Martin Luther King Day. On Thursday night, he had a career-high 27 points off the bench against the Chicago Bulls, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score that many points. It broke Kobe Bryant’s 25-point total he set as a rookie.

In 20 NBA games this season, Jackson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. He has scored double figures in 10 games, with four coming in the month of February.