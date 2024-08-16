BIG PHONE BILL: Tulsa man asks Problem Solvers for help after 2 News solved same problem for his dad
BIG PHONE BILL: Tulsa man asks Problem Solvers for help after 2 News solved same problem for his dad
BIG PHONE BILL: Tulsa man asks Problem Solvers for help after 2 News solved same problem for his dad
A former Edmonton Oilers player is eyeing a return to the NHL.
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
Eakins, who coached within the Leafs’ system from 2005-13, also discussed the pressures of coaching in the Toronto market.
Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder have both been integral parts of ESPN's football coverage over the last few years. For Griffin, he was hired at ESPN in 2021. He was part of the company's college football coverage on Saturdays and has served as an analyst for…
The 'Bring It On' star shared sweet photos of the couple enjoying a scenic sunset
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael Gunn said the backlash to her much-ridiculed Olympic performance has been “devastating,” adding Thursday that she took the competition seriously and gave her best effort.
This Buffalo Sabres should have made a push for this rising young winger.
There was quite a bit of consternation at Citi Field on Thursday and that was before the Mets even took the field in their 7-6 loss to Oakland. Haliey Welch was invited to throw out the first pitch in Queens, causing a media storm — with some outlets not even…
Former Boston Bruins forward Steve Begin announced that he is declaring bankruptcy.
The Olympic gymnast shared her first social media snap of her husband since her return to the U.S. from the Paris Games
This former top prospect is trying out for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.
Former Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is training in the hopes of making an NHL comeback.
With the NFL season just around the corner, fantasy football drafts are starting to happen. Here are the best running backs in fantasy this year.
Gael Monfils became the second-oldest player to defeat a top 3 player this century when he upset Carlos Alcaraz in the second round in Cincinnati.
Through the first week of the preseason, NFL teams are still having serious trouble getting their arms around the new kickoff rules.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu received her Olympic bronze medal during a ceremony in the capital Bucharest on Friday that marked the conclusion of a swirl of controversy after the medal was first awarded to U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles but later revoked.
CINCINNATI — Canada's Leylah Fernandez overcame 20 aces and saved two match points before beating fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in second-round action Thursday at the Cincinnati Open.
"I feel really good," the basketball veteran said of declining to leave TNT amidst changes to Warner Bros. Discovery access to NBA media rights
In an interview this week, Tyler Ennis also attempted to compare the skills of former teammates Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.