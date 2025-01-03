BIG PLAY DANAN | Chiefs defense helped seal win over Steelers on Christmas Day
Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes says the creativity of the defense was key in helping the Chiefs earn a bye in the AFC playoffs.
Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes says the creativity of the defense was key in helping the Chiefs earn a bye in the AFC playoffs.
Nicole DeSantis of the Atlanta Falcons and her sister Olivia DeSantis of the Baltimore Ravens gave an inside look at the differences between NFL cheer teams
3 benchmarks for contract incentive bonus cash are on the line for Seattle’s quarterback in week 18. He, Mike Macdonald know it.
Week 18 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jets, Vikings-Lions Game of the Week, 2 upsets and all 16 games as regular season ends and sets field for Super Bowl tournament
The 2025 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC are here, and while there are plenty of snubs to discuss -- even though there's no game, it's still a snapshot of the NFL's best players -- there are four teams that won't surprise you with exactly zero n
One of the toughest days on the NFL calendar awaits on Monday, as underperforming NFL teams who miss the postseason could f
This former Devils defenseman is heading back to the Maple Leafs.
It's Week 18 of the NFL season, which means just one more weekend remains before postseason action begins.
Kris Knoblauch is shuffling the lineup again after making big moves in their last game.
These Flyers forwards could get the attention of the Maple Leafs.
Domi's hit played a pivotal role in setting up Toronto's first goal, contributing to their eventual 2-1 victory over the Islanders.
After Ohio State's win over Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl, Ducks WR Tez Johnson waited to congratulate Ohio State QB Will Howard.
Zara Tindall looked sensational in a lace dress alongside her husband, Mike Tindall, as the couple attended the Magic Millions event on the Gold Coast, Australia – see pictures.
When Shannon Birchard's knee injury flared up last month, it set in motion a series of events that changed the look of two teams and impacted the biggest Canadian women's curling championships of the year.
Travis Kelce trolling Patrick Mahomes will never get old. It's well known that Travis and Patrick have a very fun relationship. Patrick loves Travis, even though Travis seemingly uses any moment to troll him, like casually flipping a late
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville punter Brady Hodges said he opted out of the Sun Bowl this week because the Cardinals' NIL collective did not pay money promised to him in September.
USA TODAY Sports explores how the San Francisco 49ers can bounce back in 2025 and return to playoff contention.
Although the Rams defensive starters will play limited roles in the regular-season finale against the Seahawks, many offensive players will sit it out.
In the first round of the College Football Playoff, the teams seeded 5-8 all won.
Steph Curry produced one of the greatest performances of his career on Thursday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 139-105 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Oregon was the lone undefeated team in the College Football Playoff, but its postseason run went up in smoke in the quarterfinals. What happened?