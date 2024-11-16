BIG PLAY DANAN | Leo Chenal's last-second field goal block gives Chiefs win over Broncos
Chiefs radio analyst Danan Hughes talks Leo Chenal's game-winning field goal block in the waning seconds against the Broncos.
The long-awaited fight between Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul from AT&T Stadium was set to be one of Netflix's biggest streaming events of the year, but technical problems made the event extremely difficult to watch long before Tyson or Paul ever walked to the ring. Constant buffer
Former Cowboys QB and current ESPN commentator Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on AT&T Stadium's sun controversy and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.
The Philadelphia Eagles learned the hard way on Thursday night about what happens when a trick play backfires spectacularly. The team tried to run a funky formation against the visiting Washington Commanders in the second quarter, one involving multiple hand-offs that…
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
This Bruins superstar's struggles hit a new level against the Stars.
While one game will seize the spotlight on Sunday, the schedule undoubtedly produce some surprises. Here are our NFL Week 11 bold predictions.
Star beat writer Jesse Newell is 5-3-1 against the spread for Chiefs games this season. Here’s his pick.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks center Connor Williams has retired because of personal reasons, coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday.
Of course the Mets and Yankees are on the list. Allowing Soto to walk would do remarkable damage to the Yanks' credibility going forward.
This is rough news for the Flyers.
The Atlanta Falcons will be missing eight players for their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, including several starters on defense.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano was as bloody and bruising as the original.
Tyrrell Hatton snapped a club in two and cursed loudly after shots at the World Tour Championship in Dubai on Saturday, with his conduct earning the hot-headed English golfer a fine from the European tour and a rebuke by a broadcaster for setting a “terrible" example.
Montreal Canadiens prospect Jacob Fowler is having a great sophomore season so far, but last night he was ejected from his team' s game.
Montreal Canadiens' prospect Ivan Demidov's teammate Tony DeAngelo came out in support of Marc Bergevin today on X.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.
YouTuber boxing has become one of the biggest attractions of the modern sporting world.And whilst it’s an indication of the way that industry is headed, even we have to admit that we’re intrigued ...
If Southern California truly wants to get out from under Lincoln Riley's mega contract, the NCAA just gave the school the ammunition to do it.