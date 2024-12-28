Big Plays made during day one of the Holiday Hoops Classic at Clinton Community College
The NBA has long dominated Christmas, just as Thanksgiving has become synonymous with football, but viewers got the best of both worlds on Wednesday.
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is approaching a record held by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. Barkley needs just 268 yards over the next two games to break a record held by Dickerson since 1984. Barkley is approaching 2,000…
Chan Sung Jung, or better known as "Korean Zombie," is considered by many as an MMA legend due to his insane fighting style. But although he had a reputation as a wild brawler, he was also a technical fighter. In May 2012, Jung picked up arguably the biggest win of…
Bowling Green punter John Henderson isn't just good at special teams. Apparently, he's got a rocket of an arm, too. During Thursday night's 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Falcons attempted a fake punt against Arkansas State on fourth and
Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr
While the Calgary Flames remain in the middle of the pack regarding offense in the NHL, a former player is the top scorer in the KHL.
An NHL Insider chimes in on what he thinks is going on between the Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine situation
Rutgers decided to pull a fast one during Thursday night's Rate Bowl at Chase Field, and it worked to perfection. While looking to run the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push at the 1-yard line against Kansas State, quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis instead handed the ball off…
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Navy quarterback Blake Horvath read the play perfectly and turned it into the longest in school history, a 95-yard touchdown run in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Caleb Williams and DJ Moore sounded off on the "sell the team" chants that erupted from Bears fans in Thursday's loss vs. Seahawks.
The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a bind that they're not used to and it should be right at the top of Kent Hughes "To-do list" to get them out of there.
The day after Christmas offers three college football bowl games as you recover from opening presents. A look at the three matchups.
L.A. Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard shocked basketball fans with a surprising social media post on Friday afternoon. Leonard, who has not played for the Clippers yet this season, had a sudden and unexpected tweet. The video, which d
Both Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson are projected to miss Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken.
Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman discussed what Pete Carroll would bring to the Bears as a head coach.
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
Week 17 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Browns, Packers-Vikings and all 16 games -- 14 with playoff bearing. Will Miami’s playoff hopes survive Saturday to make Sunday’s game matter?
Despite the crowd's groans over a contestant's guesses, the player ended up walking away with a new car
Bridgewater retired after last season and was hired to coach Miami Northwestern High School.