Big Sean Explains Why He and Jhené Aiko Are Not Married After 8 Years of Dating: ‘There’s a Lot of Work That Needs to Be Done’

The Detroit rapper insisted he and the singer have not had "a secret industry marriage," but adds tying the knot is still a possibility

Francis Specker/Getty Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

Big Sean doesn’t think it’s the right time for marriage with Jhené Aiko, despite the couple’s years-long history.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Power 105. 1 FM host Charlamange Tha God released a new iHeartRadio podcast episode of Out of Context featuring the “Bounce Back” rapper, 36.

During the in-depth interview, Charlamange, 46, spoke to Sean about a variety of topics — including fatherhood, Kendrick Lamar privately apologizing for the leaked “Element” diss track, and more.

CThaGod/Youtube Charlamange Tha God and Big Sean

The radio host also asked the Detroit MC, born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, why he and Aiko, also 36, had not yet tied the knot — or if they’d already done “one of those secret industry weddings.”

Sean replied laughing: “No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage.”

“It's a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all.”

“To me, marriage symbolizes like the best relationship,” he continued.

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

The “My Last” artist added that the idea of having to get married is “almost a fear-based way of thinking,” noting that divorce rates are very high. However, he did not say that he would never consider marriage.

“I would like to, and I don't like putting our personal business out there like that either, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done,” Sean said.

In turn, Charlamange offered a bit of advice: “Well take it from somebody who's been with their woman for twenty-six years, right? It's always gonna be ups and downs, period. The work's never gonna stop.”

Sean and Aiko met in 2012, and have been dating on and off since the release of their 2016 collaborative album, Twenty88. In November 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together — Noah Hasani.

2020HHA/Getty Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

"After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” she wrote in a social media post at the time.

The “While We’re Young” singer also has a 15-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with O'Ryan, the younger brother of R&B star Omarion.

In an April exclusive with PEOPLE, Sean opened up about how having Noah has changed his perspective in life.

"He's changed me in so many ways, honestly. But one of the ways that has really been a lesson that I'm still learning is to be even more intentional with everything," Sean told PEOPLE. "And just being in the moment. Even in nature. Like, on our walks. It's definitely a learning process. I'm only 17 months in."



