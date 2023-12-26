'Big sense of accomplishment': Roseville High School students design, make, sell bike tool

The high school shop class is back, but one class at a school in Roseville with state-of-the-art equipment is not what you might typically think. Roseville High School engineering teacher John Fuller, who also loves to ride mountain bikes, came up with a student class project while looking for a bike tool. "I was thinking to myself, we can make that in my machine shop for 50 cents or so," Fuller said. "It would be a great student project." When Fuller switches gears and replaces his bike helmet with his teacher's cap, he teaches his engineering students career and technical education. In his class, computer integrated manufacturing, students learn how to create, design and manufacture using CNC machines and computer numerical control machines. The students are also getting college credit.