Big snowfall expected south of Omaha tomorrow morning
Big snowfall expected south of Omaha tomorrow morning
Big snowfall expected south of Omaha tomorrow morning
Treacherous travel is likely across parts of southern Ontario through the weekend as powerful snow squalls affect heavily travelled highways
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
Scientists have identified the “mystery volcano” that erupted in 1831 and cooled Earth’s climate. They have linked it to an island volcano in the northwest Pacific.
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
Nicole Karkic and Victoria Fenn Alvarado report.
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday criticised the British government's energy policy with a demand the country "open up" the ageing North Sea oil and gas basin and get rid of wind farms. The North Sea is one of the world's oldest offshore oil and gas basins where production has steadily declined since the start of the millennium. At the same time, it has become one of the world's largest offshore wind regions.
Heavy rain, snow, and powerful winds take aim at parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend, with major impacts to travel and powerlines likely as the storm rapidly intensifies
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
The frigid ground across the Prairies looked like clouds to weather satellites on Friday
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
A search is underway for a missing surfer in Australia who is presumed dead from a likely shark attack.
Heavy snow and strong gusty winds will impact your Sunday as an impactful system tracks into Newfoundland. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A burst of Arctic air pushing east will have to contend with the Great Lakes before it can reach southern Ontario this weekend
Road conditions were deteriorating Saturday in the central U.S. as a winter storm brought a mix of snow, ice and plunging temperatures, with forecasts calling for the dreaded combo to spread eastward in the coming days. “Winter returned,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland. The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually stays penned up around the North Pole, spinning like a top.
A winter storm moves into our area Sunday into Monday.
A baby spider monkey discovered by the California Highway Patrol this week is in critical condition, but the Oakland Zoo hopes she will make a full recovery.
Central Florida farmers brace for cold weather
The winter solstice is past, but bundle up – January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
A major winter storm began Saturday in the central U.S. and was forecast to move east over the next several days, producing heavy snow, significant ice and frigid temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.