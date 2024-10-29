Big spenders in London’s five-star hotels ‘gold rush’ ...The Standard podcast

Listen here on your chosen podcast platform.

With the Budget on Wednesday getting us more focussed about stretching the pennies - who’s splashing out on £1,000-a-night on London’s new five-star hotel suites, amid a building boom?

It seems there’s plenty of business at the top-end, with The London Standard’s business editor Jonathan Prynn reporting the capital is on the brink of a new luxury hotel “gold rush”, with destinations offering hundreds of five-star rooms and suites due to open over the next 18 months.

In part two, could east London’s famed “Blackhorse beer mile” be at risk?

The London Standard’s City Hall editor Ross Lydall reports on the fate of two breweries run by The Wild Card Brewery, which were shuttered after bailiffs arrived over apparent rent arrears with Waltham Forest council.

Now there are concerns for other local businesses, which also have the council as their landlord.

