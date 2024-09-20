Big streaming deal: Get Disney+ for $1.99 per month for three months

Sign up for Disney+ to watch "Agatha All Along," Taylor Swift, and more.

Fall is in the air, which means there is plenty of new stuff to watch while snuggled up at home. Marvel's latest miniseries, "Agatha All Along," brings witchy vibes into your living room or you can see Taylor Swift perform in front of thousands of people without moving from your couch. And of course, nothing rings in Halloween season like watching "Hocus Pocus" as the leaves start to change colors. Just in time for the spooky season, you can get all the best entertainment on Disney+ for just $1.99 per month for three months. Learn more about the limited-time streaming deal to save 75% below.

How much does Disney+ cost?

Well, that depends on what you're looking for. The latest Disney+ deal is for its standard streaming tier. Disney+ Basic (With Ads) usually costs $9.99 a month. With the current deal, new subscribers and returning members can get three months of access for just $1.99 per month. That means you'd only pay $5.97 in the next three months compared to $29.97 without the deal. These savings are only available through Friday, September 27.

There are also bundle deals with Disney+ that are packaged with other top streaming services. The Disney+, Hulu and Max (formerly HBO Max) bundle starts at $16.99 a month for the ad-supported tier. There's also an ad-free tier listed for $29.99. Both tiers are more affordable than subscriptions to individual streamers, with the ad-supported tier 35% cheaper and the ad-free tier 43% cheaper.

There's also the original collection of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with ads for $14.99 a month—that's 44% off the price of all three streamers separately. You can also get the ad-free tier of the Trio collection for $24.99 a month, which saves you 42% versus paying for the three streamers on their own.

How can you sign up for Disney?

You can sign up for Disney+ through the website, or subscribe via the streaming app on a compatible device. The streaming service is available via an internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Plus, U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones, TV devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

What's streaming on Disney+?

Quite a lot, actually! Disney+ is the home of various iterations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars saga, National Geographic documentaries, and even "The Simpsons." And of course, there's the plethora of Disney shows and movies able to stream at the push of a button, ranging from timeless classics like "Snow White" all the way up to recent Pixar hits like "Inside Out 2." That's not counting the various Disney shows released over the years like "Recess," "Wizards of Waverly Place," and "Bluey." It even has concert specials, including "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" ready to play at home or on the go.

