Big Sur businesses look to bounce back after Highway 1 slip-out opens
Big Sur businesses look to bounce back after Highway 1 slip-out opens
Big Sur businesses look to bounce back after Highway 1 slip-out opens
XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi
The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience
WARNING: This article contains graphic content, including sexualized and vulgar language.A Calgary lawyer has resigned after sending an email described by his firm as "deeply disturbing" in which he twice refers to women as "a person with a vagina" and repeatedly mocks transgender people.Rob Rakochey, who was awarded a King's counsel (KC) title in March in recognition of his contributions to the legal community, resigned this week from his partnership at Field Law, the firm confirmed Thursday.A
The mini skirt in question is exactly how it sounds. See photos
Ariff Hassan and Liliya Dauletaliyeva crossed paths at a wedding and couldn’t ignore their chemistry. They both flew across the world to continue their connection.
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the former president with a blunt reality check.
Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
What I saw wasn’t normal behavior for anyone, let alone my brilliant, amazing spouse.
One year after Chan's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' debut, the model opened up to PEOPLE about the sources of her confidence
Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att
Falling forever for this gown.
Former President Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has a net worth of $7.5 billion, according to a May 2024 Forbes estimate.
Joe Biden is probably going to lose this election. Many of us realize that already, I suspect, but grief is a process.
Slayed the house down.
Even by recent standards, Thursday's meeting of the House Oversight Committee was a shocking train wreck.
It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping
She's working late…
The model announced she was expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber earlier this month
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.