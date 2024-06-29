Big warm up expected next week

Latest Stories
Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
- CNN
A new tropical system just formed. It poses a rare threat
The system will strengthen quickly into Tropical Storm Beryl and then the season’s first hurricane.
- The Canadian Press
Rainforest animal called a kinkajou rescued from dusty highway rest stop in Washington state
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Why did the kinkajou cross the road? And what's a kinkajou, anyway?
- The Canadian Press
Calgary renews state of emergency as crews scramble to restore water in four days
CALGARY — The City of Calgary renewed its state of emergency on Thursday to remind its approximately 1.6 million residents that water conservation efforts need to be taken seriously.
- The Weather Network
Renewed storm risk as steady rain pushes into Ontario on Saturday
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
- Business Insider
EV charging is so bleak in the US that 46% of owners are considering going back to gas-powered cars
Nearly half of EV owners in the US are considering switching back to a gas-powered car, with a majority citing charging as the reason.
- People
Prince William Makes a Rare Style Statement on Latest Royal Outing
The Prince of Wales wore an eco-friendly tie at the Breakthrough Energy Summit on Thursday, June 27
- CBC
Calgary's water usage spikes to highest level since crisis began, mayor warns
Calgary's mayor issued an urgent call Friday for residents to slash their water consumption, warning the city's water usage a day earlier had spiked to its highest level since the crisis began.During her morning briefing on the status of the city's key water feeder main, Jyoti Gondek said Calgary's water supply is still vulnerable, noting that usage had spiked to 500 million litres on Thursday. Calgary officials have said the city's safety threshold for water use is 480 million litres. "We are n
- CBC
Quebec farmers say they're facing a cutworm infestation like they've never seen
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
- Miami Herald
Forecasters track third disturbance. It may follow similar path to incoming Caribbean system
‘Keep an eye on it.’
- BBC
World's smallest elephant in danger of dying out
Only an estimated 1,000 individuals remain in the wild but conservationists remain optimistic.
- BBC
'Once-in-a-lifetime' humpback whale sighting
An off-duty fisherman enjoying a boat trip with his wife spots a humpback whale feeding on eels.
- CNN
How to survive a shark attack – or better yet, avoid one entirely
You are incredibly unlikely to be attacked by a shark. But if you are that very rare person who is, here’s what to do when a shark goes after you.
- The Canadian Press
Severe weather wreaks havoc across the US - from Midwest flooding to deadly Northeast storms
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
- ABC News Videos
1 dead after powerful storms spread through New York and New Jersey
At least one person was killed, and several others were injured when a powerful storm system passed through the Tri-State area.
- Yahoo News UK
How hot Britons’ favourite European holiday destinations could get in 2024
Heatwaves have already baked southern Europe in the early weeks of summer 2024 – so how hot could popular tourist destinations get?
- PA Media: UK News
Signs of beavers living by Dorset river confirmed by wildlife trust
The presence of the dam-making animals were confirmed after a recently planted tree was felled.
- Storyful
'That Is a Shark Like I've Never Seen': Couple Films Shark Encounter in Massachusetts
A couple had a surprising encounter with several sharks while on a boat off the coast of Westport, Massachusetts, on June 9, and captured the experience on video.Perry and Carmel Long said they were out on their 18-foot boat when they noticed a shark swimming near them. The shark was later joined by five other sharks, they told local outlet The Patriot Ledger.Video from Perry Long shows the massive animal hanging out close to the boat, as the couple debated whether it was a shark or a whale. “Oh my God, that is a freaking shark,” Carmel says in the video. Several more sharks can be seen in other footage they captured.The couple reportedly said later that they thought they had encountered basking sharks
- CBC
4 days after Eagle mine slide, Yukon gov't still 'not clear' on damage, or possible cyanide release
Yukon government officials say they're still trying to determine the extent of the damage at the Eagle mine site, more than four days after a "significant" slide damaged infrastructure and indefinitely halted operations at the mine, and potentially released cyanide into the environment.They also said it will likely be next week before water-sample results could indicate whether any cyanide has escaped containment and contaminated nearby waterways.A group of Yukon government officials from severa
- United Press International
Tsunami warning canceled after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Peru
A large, magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Peru early Friday morning, but authorities canceled a possible tsunami alert after a few hours.