Big warm up expected next week

Storyful

A couple had a surprising encounter with several sharks while on a boat off the coast of Westport, Massachusetts, on June 9, and captured the experience on video.Perry and Carmel Long said they were out on their 18-foot boat when they noticed a shark swimming near them. The shark was later joined by five other sharks, they told local outlet The Patriot Ledger.Video from Perry Long shows the massive animal hanging out close to the boat, as the couple debated whether it was a shark or a whale. “Oh my God, that is a freaking shark,” Carmel says in the video. Several more sharks can be seen in other footage they captured.The couple reportedly said later that they thought they had encountered basking sharks