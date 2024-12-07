Big warm up this weekend

Latest Stories
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest year on record, oceans boiled and glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it has left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Scientists find huge trove of rare metals needed for clean energy hidden inside toxic coal waste
Millions of tons of coal ash leftover from burning the planet’s dirtiest fossil fuel sit in ponds and landfills across the US. But this waste may also be a treasure trove for the rare earth elements needed to propel the world toward clean energy.
Drivers stranded on 401 as blizzard pounds parts of southwestern Ontario
Drivers travelling on Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario found themselves stranded for hours as a major snow storm hit the region Thursday causing collisions and closures. Motorists who spoke to CBC News from their vehicles said they called local and provincial police many times but received no answers, adding they weren't prepared to be stuck for such a long time. "We are now many hours deep into this, sitting still on the road and nobody has come to check on us," said Craig Sears in an interv
Husband Who 'Leapt' onto Polar Bear to Protect Wife from Being Mauled During Attack Sustains 'Serious Injuries'
The animal "lunged at the woman" in the attack in northern Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, police said
New warnings with shifting squalls over Ontario, another weekend system ahead
Snow squall watches and warnings are widespread across Ontario, with more heavy snow and dangerous travel expected into the weekend. Get ready for a major warm-up by Sunday
Another 40+ cm of snow targets parts of Ontario as rounds of squalls hit
Widespread warnings line much of Ontario for more dangerous snow squalls and difficult travel. Some of the harder-hit areas are looking at another 20-40+ cm of snow into Friday. Be prepared and have a proper winter travel plan in place
Free Green Power in Sweden Is Crippling Its Wind Industry
(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s wind power industry risks becoming a victim of its own success.Most Read from BloombergNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride With MicrotransitAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionThe country has one of the greenest grids in the world, relying almost entirely on hydroelectric, nuclear and wind, which now generates about a quarter of its supplies. But even more is needed to ele
Three destroyed turbines cripple part of Yukon dam for winter
A malfunction at the Aishihik hydro dam destroyed three turbines. Paul Murchison with Yukon Energy says the company brought in a specialized team to repair the damage.
Meet 3 animal species on Canada's updated at-risk list
Canada's list of at-risk species is getting longer. The federal committee that maintains the list on Thursday added five species that it deems threatened or endangered — the two most severe categories short of disappearing from Canada — bringing the total to 860. It reassessed the status of seven others. The list is a snapshot of Canada's rich biodiversity — and the complex challenges it faces. The small army of volunteers behind the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSE
Winter's about to hit the rewind button in southern Ontario, but for how long?
Most southern Ontarians may be ready for a winter breather already, with rounds of snow and colder temperatures settling in to start December. But a return to fall is much closer than you think
16 essentials to keep in your car emergency kit this winter, recommended by an expert
Winter driving can be dangerous — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
Chief 'disappointed' to see clean water used as a political tactic by Conservatives
OTTAWA — A prominent Saskatchewan First Nation Chief has accused Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer of using legislation to recognize the right to safe drinking water as a political "tactic."
7.0 earthquake off Northern California prompts brief tsunami warning
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items off grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
Accumulating snow to impact Ontario through the weekend
Another clipper to bring wide spread snow across southern Ontario as through the weekend with some regions seeing up to 30 cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Gas prices keep falling in Canada as U.S. inventories rise
Prices in Kelowna, B.C. and Yellowknife booked the biggest discounts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
Tsunami warnings cancelled after 7.0 earthquake hits California
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern California on Thursday prompted short-lived tsunami warnings that included the San Francisco Bay area
In California's 'earthquake country,' a 7.0 temblor prompts confusion and a tsunami warning
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Valerie Starkey was driving through Northern California to visit relatives when she suddenly felt shaking and feared her car had broken down, only to realize later that it was an earthquake so powerful that it triggered a tsunami warning for hundreds of miles of the U.S. West Coast.
Heavy rain, snow and avalanche risk prompt warnings across B.C.
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings for British Columbia, with heavy rain and snowfall expected to make travel hazardous in different regions of the province over the weekend.The turbulent conditions are also creating significant avalanche risks in northern parts of the province, according to forecasters.Rainfall warnings are in effect for B.C.'s South Coast, including Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Up to 70 millimetres of rain is expected from Friday even
Tough weekend travel as heavy snow aims for the Prairies
Some areas could see more than 30 cm of snow by Monday
Vance tells residents in hurricane-stricken North Carolina that they haven't been forgotten
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance on Friday assured residents of western North Carolina still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene that they haven't been forgotten as he surveyed storm wreckage and talked to first responders in one of his first public appearances since the election.