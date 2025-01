The Towson men's basketball team may be 8-9 on the year, but you couldn't tell with their vibe and the energy they brought to Tuesday's practice. Head Coach Pat Skerry says they're continuing to hit their stride in conference play. "We're 3-1 in the league, and that's what we're focused on. We were picked to win the league. We got an opportunity to prove people right or prove them wrong," says Skerry.