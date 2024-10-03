The biggest band in the world is … Coldplay?

While Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” is an undeniable cultural phenomenon, a band of five men in their late 40s are quietly making history with the highest-grossing rock tour ever. That band is Coldplay — and as their 10th studio album, Moon Music, hits stores and streaming services on Friday, Yahoo Entertainment’s Kelsey Weekman explains their lasting appeal.

Video Transcript

So Taylor Swift is the biggest act in music right now.

Right?

What if I were to tell you that there's a band right now that's been making music since Y2K has five members in their late forties.

And this year they're being projected to have the biggest tour ever.

Well, that band is Coldplay and their new album comes out Friday.

So, Coldplay is releasing their 10th album and even though they've been around 20 years, it's still kind of surprising to me that they are selling out arenas all over the world.

Coldplay doesn't have this massive fandom, but they do have fans who will come to their concerts.

They just have so much staying power and you don't have to worry about what happens if you cross a coldplay fan because they're pretty chill.

They might not be in your day to day rotation but don't sleep on coldplay.