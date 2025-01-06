The biggest beauty and wellness trends of 2025

The blank slate of a new year is a seductive time when it comes to beauty and wellness. As the December indulgence fades, many of us are tempted by the pull to press the reset button. So — here are the most exciting upcoming trends and developments in skin, health, fitness and general wellbeing this year. I have sifted through many mad and pointless predictions, to find the ones which are really worth paying attention to. From supercharged water to red-light therapy for the body, here's what you need to know.

Will preventative tests become mainstream?

Last year, tests to determine where you were in terms of health started springing up everywhere. Celebrities in the US from Kate Hudson to Riley Keough waxed lyrical about their Prenuvo scans, during which an MRI tests for over 500 medical conditions, with a tagline that promises to “catch conditions before they become crises.” In the UK, Neko Health’s £300 comprehensive test to check everything from blood pressure to moles to blood vessels has gone down so well that they’re opening a second branch in 2025, and more specific tests like the FibroScan at The Liver Clinic in John Bell & Croydon for £299 or overviews like the Nuffield Health’s 360 Health Assessment for £819 are becoming increasingly popular.

AI Fitness aids gain popularity

Not just Oura rings, WHOOP, or Apple watches – though they are very much still gaining fans, with David Lloyds Clubs telling me that 50% of their members currently use wearable tech and a further 10% intend to start doing so in the future – but also AI powered gym equipment, smart mirrors, and various other performance-enhancing tech. Clift adds that thanks to the rise in remote training, it’s now “possible to access expert guidance from anywhere, offering tailored workouts and accountability without the need to leave home, making fitness more accessible and convenient.”

The return of brunette hair

Highlights in all their incarnations have dominated hair trends for the past ten years, with balayage and icy ends and tonal, expensive-looking streaks all having a moment. L’Oreal Professionnel have, however, noticed an uptick in google searches for brunette inspiration, particularly for #candlelitbrunette and #cherrybrowhair, and are launching a new palette of brunette shades in their nationwide salons to cater to demand. Whatever your chosen shade of brunette, remember to condition it like there’s no tomorrow – shiny, glossy lengths are another key trend for 2025.

Maximising sleep quality, not quantity

Getting more sleep is the number one New Years Resolution in the UK, which is unsurprising given that the Dreams Sleep Survey found that only 6% woke feeling refreshed, while the average night’s sleep lasted a mere 6 hours. Reasons for poor sleep quality varied, but the 27% who struggle to get comfy might benefit from investing in a good mattress. Simba, Bensons for Beds, and TEMPUR all make options to suit different proclivities. Aromatherapy can also prompt a good night’s sleep, hence the proliferation of sleep sprays hitting the market. My latest discovery is Voca London’s Mediterranean Moon Spray, £36, combines rose absolute, cedar wood, and bergamot for a soporific effect.

Tap water won't cut it any more — this year it's supercharged

Worried about the poor quality of water coming out of your tap? You’re not the only one; 54% of Londoners are already using a water filter in the belief that tap water contains contaminants, and innovations are getting ever more complex. The Water2, which is co-owned by Bear Grylls, is one of the best options to clean up your water out there: it’s easy to install under the sink, costs £129, and eliminates 99.99% of micro plastics, bacteria, and parasites. Also trending for 2025? Supercharging water with electrolytes (Elete make my favourites), or sidestepping caffeinated drinks in favour of functional coffee – a market that’s expected to grow by 5.9% over the next two years – like DIRTEA, which contains Lion’s Mane, B6, B12, and pantothenic acid to optimise performance without the downside of feeling jittery.

Skincare gets sensory

The most hashtagged health trend on TikTok is self-care – and brands have long cottoned-on to the notion of making it a pleasure (as well as a necessity, they say) to look after the body. Mintel predict that this year, beauty will “emphasise comfort and well-being… focussing on sensorial experiences that soothe and nourish.” This will likely be the case across the board in beauty, but expect to see it especially prevalent in skincare, where more buttery, cosseting textures like that of the newly launched Soapsmith Body Butter Melts, £20, will abound.

Thought sound baths were wacky? Try dance meditation

You will surely by now be acquainted with ubiquitous sound baths – but here’s a music-used trend that requires a little more from you than just lying down and zoning out. The idea is to dance rhythmically, to fuse a workout with the cognitive benefits of mental release. It’s predictably big on TikTok, where the ‘interpretive dance trend’ has chalked up over 346.4 million posts, but if you feel you couldn’t successfully bring yourself to do this one solo, you could head to one of the David Lloyds Clubs, where they’ll be rolling out SPIRIT Dance Meditation classes in which you can dance yourself calm, or try it at Pause studio in Leyton, East London.

Red-light therapy to speed up post-exercise recovery

Cryotherapy is now a wellness staple, whether achieved by dunking in an icy plunge pool or going into a cryotherapy chambers that is minus 110 degrees (much scarier than it sounds, in case you’re yet to give it a whirl). Expect to see even more cryotherapy in 2025, along with other ways to speedily recover from exercise like hyperbaric chambers, red light therapy, or IV drips. Rowan Clift, Training Specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics, tells me that these are all worthy additions because they “accelerate the healing process by enhancing oxygen delivery to tissues, reducing inflammation, and speeding up muscle recovery.”

Using make-up to show what mood you're in

The latest make-up trend is using colours to express your mood and personal leanings, think of aura beauty as a trend that allows you to see make-up as fun and not the po-faced act of trying to look perfect. Pinterest explain that the 30% spike in searches for make-up incorporating purple blush is down to this one, and that to nail aura beauty, you need to home in on a singular colour on the day to really hammer home the point.

Brown make-up

On the flip side, brown. Is this one down to the seemingly endless appetite for the 1990s aesthetic? Was is spurred on by Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, which felt like it was played on a loop last year? Either way, Pantone have declared Mocha Mousse to be the colour of 2025, describing it as a “warming brown hue imbued with richness”. They were talking about walls, but there is a real move towards warm, chocolatey brown tones in make-up this year.