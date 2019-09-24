The Biggest and Boldest Fashion Drops of Fall

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear drops every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. You know that meme Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin’? It might as well have been about Kiko Kostadinov’s irresistible asymmetric turtleneck. Or Alyx’s brilliant camo puffer. La Sportiva’s Italian-made hiking boots. As you can see, there are many ways to really start dressin’ this fall. Come shop with us.

More

Prada's Navy Blazer

This is as close as you're going to get to Leo's absurdly cool Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood jacket.



More

Chopard's Blue Steel

For the Alpine Eagle, Chopard took inspiration straight from the brand's very first steel timepiece.



More

Tod's Tire Kickers

Beloved ex–Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz came out of retirement to reimagine these classic driving loafers.



More

Dolce & Gabbana's Polished Belt

Genuine croc belts are so durable they'll hold up your pants for a few lifetimes.



More

Story continues