The Biggest and Boldest Fashion Drops of Fall

Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear drops every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. You know that meme Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin’? It might as well have been about Kiko Kostadinov’s irresistible asymmetric turtleneck. Or Alyx’s brilliant camo puffer. La Sportiva’s Italian-made hiking boots. As you can see, there are many ways to really start dressin’ this fall. Come shop with us.
Prada's Navy Blazer
This is as close as you're going to get to Leo's absurdly cool Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood jacket.
Chopard's Blue Steel
For the Alpine Eagle, Chopard took inspiration straight from the brand's very first steel timepiece.
Tod's Tire Kickers
Beloved ex–Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz came out of retirement to reimagine these classic driving loafers.
Dolce & Gabbana's Polished Belt
Genuine croc belts are so durable they'll hold up your pants for a few lifetimes.
Paul Smith's Sunny Sweater
If you ever need a winter pick-me-up, give color fiend Sir Paul Smith a call.
Evan Kinori Handcrafted Cords
These single-pleat made-in-L.A. cords fit exactly as they should: with a relaxed taper and no break.
Alyx's Advanced Camo Coat
Made out of ultralight water-wicking nylon and genuine feather down, it's the best puffer for clout hunting this fall.
The Winter Bucket Hat
Now that everyone has the knit beanie dialed in, make your go-to cold-weather cap the Elder Statesman's fleecy, psychedelic bucket.
Kiko Kostadinov's High-Concept Turtleneck
The Bulgarian designer's funky pattern-making has turned him into a bona fide fashion star.
A Silky Scarf
Dandy up your fall fits with a Pop-art-print silk scarf from MP Massimo Piombo of Milan.
Veilance's Futuristic Tote
For those with low-key survivalist tendencies, this stealthy tote bag is 100 percent waterproof.
Italian Hiking Boots
La Sportiva's hikers are like Italian bench-made dress shoes for mountaineers.
A version of this story originally appeared in the October 2019 issue with the title "The Biggest and Boldest Fashion Drops of Fall."
Originally Appeared on GQ