All the Biggest E3 Video Game Announcements (So Far)

Rejoice, gamers! E3 2019 is here. Though the rest of society may be in complete shambles, the behemoth pop culture mechanism that is video gaming looks to be charging full steam ahead. Like Comic Con, E3 showcases many of the most important upcoming titles for the industry, with studios from Microsoft to EA to Bethesda taking to the stage to introduce what comes next for their biggest franchises.

This year’s E3 has been host to a ton of welcome surprises already-did you catch Keanu Reeves in the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer?-and we’re stoked to see all the new titles that are set to be teased throughout the week ahead. Here’s our ongoing roundup of the most exciting game updates on the docket so far, from new gameplay trailers to confirmed release dates. Stay tuned for more as E3 rolls ahead.