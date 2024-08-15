What are the biggest issues facing Sandwich? Come tell us at our listening session

The area is considered a hot spot for archaeology because of its proximity to the river. (Mike Evans/CBC - image credit)

Are you a Sandwich resident with something to say? We want to hear from you.

CBC Windsor is inviting people who live in the Sandwich neighbourhood to take part in a free listening session on Aug. 21 at Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre (6 to 7:30pm), as part of our Communities in Focus initiative.

A listening session is a form of journalism that encourages two-way dialogue between the reporter and the community. This aims to create trust and community engagement, as well as to inform the CBC's reporting.

This event will be an opportunity for residents to talk directly to our CBC reporters about topics that are under-reported in the community, and to express your opinions about issues impacting Sandwich right now.

The feedback we receive from this session will guide us in future reporting, including a series about Sandwich coming in the fall.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided. Please register here.

Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre is located at 3277 Sandwich St. W.

(Justin Escoto/CBC)