Here’s the biggest news you missed

It's Wednesday. It's Juneteenth. Today marks the third year Juneteenth is a federal holiday. Known as “Second Independence Day,” Juneteenth marks the day — June 19, 1865 — enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were notified that they had been freed more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Today, the holiday is an opportunity for education about America's history with slavery and reckoning with that legacy.

What happened in the news today? Louisiana is the first state to require classrooms to hang the Ten Commandments. Tropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of hurricane season as it heads for Texas. Two environmental protesters were arrested for spray painting Stonehenge. And we're wondering what's next for Justin Timberlake after his DWI arrest.

