Biggest Snowfall in Decades Whitens South Carolina Beach

North Litchfield Beach in South Carolina turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday, January 22, after a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the region.

Footage from Austin Bond shows a layer of snow covering the beach and coastal houses in Litchfield by the Sea.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 5 inches of snow fell in nearby Myrtle Beach, making this snowstorm the most significant since the Christmas of 1989. Credit: Austin Bond via Storyful