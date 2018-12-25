The biggest sports stories in Canada in 2018

From unbelievable feats to an unimaginable tragedy felt at all corners of the country, sports once again accounted for a significant portion of the Canadian news cycle in 2018.

Here are the stories that captivated our nation.

Humboldt bus crash devastates a nation

A horrific tragedy that shook the national psyche, 15 people travelling on the Humboldt Broncos charter bus died in a crash with a trailer truck at an intersection along one of the major arteries in the network of roads that connect small towns and rinks across the prairies and rural Saskatchewan. The more we learned about the victims and the circumstances that led the Broncos up Highway 35 that night, the more it hit home for Canadians with ties to Humboldt, small-town Saskatchewan, junior hockey, and sport in general. An international story, the victims and families immediately impacted by the tragedy were recognized in rinks and outside households around the globe. As part of the Humboldt Strong initiative, mourners left sticks out on porches and doorways in remembrance of the players, coaches, trainer, statistician and play-by-lay announcer that perished in the crash. While the tragedy will never be forgotten in Humboldt and across Canada, the Broncos are back on the ice for the 2018-19 season, helping the community in its forever healing process.

Make it 17 for Canada’s juniors

In the absence of top-end individual talent in 2018, Canada managed to reclaim world junior supremacy with a total team effort just south of the border in Buffalo. Most fittingly, it was the only Canadian forward without a goal to that point in the tournament — the sparingly-used Tyler Steenbergen — who notched the game winner versus Sweden in the gold medal final with under two minutes left in regulation.

‘Moguls King’ cements his legacy

Not a single Olympic athlete had more pressure on their shoulders in Pyeongchang than Mikael Kingsbury. Olympic Gold was the one token missing on the mantle of the most dominant freestyle skier in the world — and the competition on the first weekend in South Korea represented his last best chance to capture the career-defining honour. Standing at the top of the hill at Phoenix Snow Park with one last kick at the can with the penultimate run in the competition, Kingsbury floated over the moguls, soared through the jumps and arrived at the bottom of the hill with a 86.63 score to move four points clear of Japan’s Daichi Hara, who failed to match Kingsbury’s brilliance with the culminating run.

Mikael Kingsbury celebrates on top of the Olympic podium. (Getty) More

Tessa and Scott save best for last

Moments after French rivals Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke their own ice dance world record with a brilliant performance, it seemed certain that the greatest figure skaters in Canadian history would come up short in their final competitive dance. But able to embrace the challenge and find it within them to set aside the emotions associated with skating one final time, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir executed their greatest performance ever and overcame incredible odds to exit the sport on top. Re-writing the world record before the ink could dry for the French, the 2010 Olympic champions captured gold again in Pyeongchang with a combined total of 206.07 points. With the most memorable and improbable performance of their careers, Tessa and Scott became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history and converted every last Canadian that hadn’t fallen in love with them yet.

Boutin’s resilience

For Kim Boutin, the Olympic experience was more successful, more terrifying, than she could have ever imagined. Boutin was subject to death threats after being elevated to the bronze medal position when it was ruled that a South Korean skater had impeded her in the 500m short track race. Boutin was heavily affected by the harassment, but showed the courage to return to the track and perform in her remaining races, and wound up capturing the country’s largest individual medal haul before being named Canada’s flag bearer.

Story continues