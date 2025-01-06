The biggest TV shows to watch in 2025: from The Night Manager to Reacher season 3

The Christmas specials are over and the New Year’s Day blockbusters are in the rearview mirror. But fans of TV drama need not despair as 2025 is shaping up to be a stellar year.

From returning favourites such as Stranger Things, Reacher and The White Lotus to brand-new dramas – including the Victorian-era A Thousand Blows, which stars Stephen Graham as a boxer – there is much to be excited about.

Here’s our pick of the best shows to look forward to.

Pack the tissues for this one. James Norton (he of Happy Valley fame) plays as Pete Riley, one half of a couple who are plunged into a nightmare when they discover that their infant son is actually not theirs – he was in fact switched at birth with another couple’s baby in the hospital. Things go rapidly downhill from there, and its fraught mood chimes very nicely with the time of year. ITV, January 5

Severance Season 2

Are you sleeping on Severance? Don’t. The show’s stellar first season served up twists, tension and satirical takes on the modern workplace. Three years later, it’s back. Adam Brody returns as Mark, one of many employees who has been ‘severed’: had his brain split in two, between working and leisure time. His working personality can’t remember anything of the outside world, and vice versa, but of course things rarely aren’t simple and in season one things spiralled. This season looks set to continue the struggle between the ‘innies’ and ‘outies’, with explosive results. Apple TV+, January 17

Dope Girls

Women dressed in gaudy costumes and smashing the patriarchy? Yes please. This BBC show is going to be a hoot. Set in the streets of 1918 Soho, it picks up after the Armistice. A generation of men are returning from the front, and with them, the expectation that women will be returning to the kitchen where they belong. But guess what? They don’t want to, and soon Soho’s budding clubbing scene is ground zero for a feminist revolution. BBC, February

Brian and Maggie

Harriet Walter is the latest grand dame to take on the mantle of the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, while Steve Coogan is Brian Walden, the celebrated broadcaster, politician and interviewer in this new show. He was said to be Thatcher’s favourite interviewer, but this particular Channel 4 docudrama tells the story of the infamous grilling that took place in 1989, towards the end of her time in Downing Street. The pair’s friendship never recovered, which gives you some indication of how it went. Channel 4, February

The White Lotus Season 3

It’s back, and aren’t we excited. Mike White’s satire of rich people on holiday in some of the world’s best hotels hit the nail on the head the first two times, serving us lashings of glamour, sex, black humour and dubious power imbalances. This time around, Jennifer Coolidge’s maniacal Tanya is sadly absent, but we do have Lisa from BlackPink, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood joining the cast. It’s going to be dynamite. Sky/ HBO, February 17

Reacher Season 3

The premise is simple: giant man cracks skulls in the name of truth, justice and the American way. But by god, does Reacher do it well – so well that season two became one of Prime Video’s most-streamed series ever. The latest instalment of the adapted Ian Child books sees Alan Ritchson return as the hench Reacher, who must rescue an undercover informant from a criminal enterprise after a job goes wrong, and confront his own past too. Prime Video, February 20

A Thousand Blows

Written by Steven Knight – aka the brains behind Peaky Blinders – this is loosely based on the story of the Forty Elephants, a female-run London crime syndicate. Our way into the story is through Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby) and Alec (Francis Lovehall), two best friends who arrive in Victorian London from Jamaica and find themselves fighting for survival. Throw in one ageing boxer (Stephen Graham) and what you have is something that promises to be very, very good. Disney+, February 21

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The Game of Thrones universe continues to expand. Hot on the heels of House of the Dragon comes A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set 90 years before the events of the original show. This series is based on the novella by George RR Martin and follows the adventures of ‘Dunk’ - the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall, and ‘Egg’, the future King Aegon Targaryen. Catnip for fans of the franchise. Sky/ HBO

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston returns to the role eight full years (!!) since the first series came out. He’s back as Jonathan Pine, the night manager of a luxury hotel who, in season one, ended up being drafted into a conspiracy to stop arms dealer Richard Roper. Olivia Colman is also set to reappear as the capable Angela Burr (hopefully, not still pregnant) and while the plot is still under wraps, the result will doubtless involve more explosions, gunfights and sex. BBC One

Towards Zero

It wouldn’t be Christmas without an Agatha Christie murder mystery, and the BBC are duly serving us another helping of 1930s era cosy crime. This time, the warring parties are Nevile Strange and ex-wife Audrey (Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ella Lily Hyland), who – after a scandalous celebrity divorce – make the decision to spend summer together at the coastal estate of Nevile’s aunt, Lady Tressilian (the great Anjelica Houston). Tensions are running high and murder is on somebody’s mind... BBC One

This City Is Ours

It’s likely a way off yet, but there are still plenty of reasons to get excited for this BBC One drama. For one, it stars Sean Bean, and he’s playing a gangster. Set in Liverpool, Bean’s Ronnie Phelan is running their local crime group alongside wife Elaine (Julie Graham) and pal Michael (James Nelson-Joyce). The only snag: as Ronnie starts to consider retirement, different factions have their own opinions about what should be done with the gang. And to complicate matters further, Michael has fallen in love, so now he has something to lose. BBC One

The Last Of Us Season 2

Fans of the video game could have told you that The Last Of Us would make for good television – but for everybody else the show was one of 2023’s surprise hits. Adapted from the games, it tells the story of survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a zombie-infested, dystopian alternate America. And now they’re back for more – which inevitably means Pascal’s puppy dog eyes will be doing overtime, and there will be a lot of zombies to kill. Sky Atlantic

Stranger Things Season 5

After a decade on our screens, Stranger Things is finally coming to a close. The kids ain’t kids no more: now, they’re young adults who are trying to stop the villainous Vecna from bringing the Upside Down into the very real world of Hawkins, Indiana. All the cast (Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour et al) are back for one last hurrah: there’ll be tears and a fair bit of explosive gore. Netflix

House of Guinness

With Guinness becoming so popular pubs faced shortages over Christmas, what better time for a glamorous historical drama about the Guinness family? The cast is stacked: there’s James Norton, Anthony Boyle and Jack Gleeson. The plot promises to be juicy: the Guinness patriarch, Benjamin, dies, leaving his four adult children to deal with the consequences of his will. Succession, but make it Irish. Netflix