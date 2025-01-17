The 'biggest winner' of a potential TikTok ban? Duolingo. Here’s why.

Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Language learning app Duolingo has seen an over 200% spike in U.S. users learning Mandarin "out of spite" as many flee to Chinese app RedNote amid the uncertainty surrounding TikTok's future.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the decision to ban TikTok in the U.S. On Thursday, TikTok had indicated it was preparing to shut the app down come Sunday if the court ruled against them. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has said he wouldn't enforce the ban, leaving a decision to President-elect Donald Trump. So while it's still unclear what could happen to TikTok this weekend, social media users are already finding their way to other apps, like RedNote.

Among all free iPhone apps, RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in Chinese, is currently the top social networking app on the Apple App Store. Many TikTok fans angry about the potential ban took to the platform while searching for alternatives, reveling in the irony of flooding a Chinese-language, Chinese-based app with American users (and data) in response to the U.S. government's concerns about U.S. data filtering through TikTok to Chinese parent company ByteDance.

It has become something of a meme to hop onto RedNote, with many joking they are looking for a "new Chinese spy" or saying "We'll make SURE they have our data now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarweb, a digital market intelligence company, reported Thursday that RedNote has 3.4 million daily active users on iOS and Android in the U.S., an increase from 654.2K users within 24 hours. Overall, the app has seen a 133.8% week-over-week increase since gaining traction at the beginning of January.

The second layer of irony is that the majority of the app and its posts are in, well, Chinese Mandarin. Instead of letting that hinder their trolling of the U.S. government, however, American users have simply taken to learning key phrases in Mandarin instead.

And, according to Duolingo, a lot of these users seem to be taking learning it pretty seriously.

TikTok refugees: Wondering where to go if TikTok is banned? Here are 10 alternatives gaining traction

Duolingo reports 216% growth in new Mandarin learners

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, made Tuesday, Duolingo joked, "oh so NOW you’re learning mandarin" to an audience of 15 million viewers, receiving nearly 190k likes for their efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another post the next day, Duolingo said, "Learning Mandarin out of spite? You're not alone. We’ve seen a ~216% growth in new Chinese (Mandarin) learners in the U.S. compared to this time last year."

According to a press statement Duolingo sent to USA TODAY, this increase is not only a huge year-over-year uptick for Mandarin itself but also represents a "much bigger increase than other languages." For example, said Duolingo, Spanish, one of its most popular languages to learn in the U.S., grew only 40% over the same time period.

How did a large influx of these U.S. users decide to log on to Duolingo for the first time? TikTok, of course. According to a "how did you hear about us" survey conducted by the company, the spike in Mandarin learners has corresponded with a spike in people selecting "TikTok" for their answer.

The majority of these are under the age of 30, according to the company's data, and 43% said they wanted to learn to connect with people, a substantial increase from the baseline of around 25%.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Spite has found its most articulate expression yet," said one commenter under Duolingo's Wednesday post. "Turns out you guys are the biggest winner," joked another.

What is Chinese Mandarin?

Mandarin is the most widely spoken dialect of Chinese and is the official language of Mainland China. While all Mandarin is Chinese, not all Chinese is Mandarin, as the umbrella term "Chinese" can refer to one of the roughly 129 other dialects spoken by other ethnic groups in China, such as Cantonese.

Because of its widespread use, however, Mandarin is often colloquially referred to as "Chinese" interchangeably.

Americans show off their new Mandarin skills

Some users have taken to other platforms to show off their new skills, like one video posted to TikTok with over 5 million views in which user @amphetamineanne says joyfully "Watch this" before saying in Mandarin: "What the (expletive) was the U.S. government thinking?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Users @krisdewdew posted a clip with more than 4 million views in which they shared some new key phrases they had learned, including, "Hello. This is my cat" and "I'm learning Mandarin" along with the caption "Me after literally 2 hours on RedNote."

In another clip with over a million views posted by @orionsisters, two American sisters have a simple conversation in Mandarin, joking in their caption, "Us practicing our Chinese so we can move to China and keep TikTok."

Again, multiple comments beneath the posts joked about the pure "pettiness" of Americans suddenly learning the language to hit back at the U.S. government's TikTok ban, saying "It’s crazy how motivational spite is" and "Revenge is the best motivation."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duolingo reports surge in Mandarin learners as TikTokers go to RedNote

Latest Stories

  • Nintendo's next console, Switch 2, revealed in 1st-look trailer

    Gamers got a tantalizing first look at Nintendo's next video game console, as the Japanese company released a brief trailer for the Switch 2 on Thursday morning.The video offered very few new details about the successor to the Switch, its wildly popular portable-and-home hybrid machine that launched eight years ago, but it largely confirmed many of the rumours that had leaked through gaming sources over the last few months.The Switch 2 is set to release in 2025, though Nintendo has yet to reveal

  • RedNote Blocks Posts on Tiananmen Square, Uyghurs as Migrating TikTok Users Spot Chinese Censorship

    New U.S. users are bound to the Chinese app's rules on spreading "the correct view of history" The post RedNote Blocks Posts on Tiananmen Square, Uyghurs as Migrating TikTok Users Spot Chinese Censorship appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Apple loses smartphone sales crown in China, drops to third in 2024

    Apple was dethroned as China's biggest smartphone seller in 2024, with local rivals Vivo and Huawei overtaking the iPhone maker after its annual shipments in the country declined 17%, data from research firm Canalys showed on Thursday. It was Apple's largest annual smartphone sales decline in China since 2016 and involved contraction in all four quarters, including a 25% drop in the final quarter, according to the data.

  • Exclusive-Chinese tech firm founded by Huawei veterans in the FBI's crosshairs

    The U.S. Commerce Department and FBI are both investigating a little-known telecoms hardware firm founded by senior Huawei veterans in China over possible security risks, sources and documents show. Founded in 2014, Baicells Technologies opened a North American business the next year in Wisconsin and has since provided telecoms equipment for 700 commercial mobile networks across every U.S. state, according to its website. The Commerce Department is investigating Baicells on national security grounds and has sent subpoenas to the company, four people said.

  • Apple's AI Is Constantly Butchering Huge News Stories Sent to Millions of Users

    Apple came under intense scrutiny for rolling out an extremely underbaked and consistently malfunctioning artificial intelligence-powered feature that summarizes breaking news notifications. For over a month, roughly as long as the feature has been available to iPhone users, publishers have found that it consistently generates false information and pushes it to millions of users. Despite broadcasting a barrage of lies for weeks, Apple still hasn't addressed the problem. "This is my periodic rant

  • Chinese AI start-up MiniMax releases low-cost open-source models that rival top chatbots

    Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up MiniMax has launched a new series of open-source models, intensifying the competition among mainland technology firms to deliver cost-effective AI systems that can rival top offerings from US competitors. The Shanghai-based company on Tuesday unveiled the MiniMax-01 large language model (LLM) family, which includes a general-purpose foundational model, the MiniMax-Text-01, and the multimodal MiniMax-VL-01 with visual capabilities. LLMs are the tech t

  • The Nintendo Switch 2 has been announced, here's everything we know

    The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming in 2025. Here are all of the confirmed details, rumors and speculation regarding the upcoming console.

  • Apple Halts Disastrous AI System That Was Making Up Fake News Stories and Pushing Them to iPhone Users

    Apple has temporarily halted its disastrous "Apple Intelligence" feature which consistently bungled up its one task of summarizing breaking news alerts. An upcoming iOS 18.3 update will disable the summaries for news and entertainment apps, as the Washington Post's Geoffrey Fowler reports. For over a month, the company's feature has been consistently generating lies, pushing them to millions of users. Apple's admission that its feature has failed is rare for the iPhone maker. Earlier this week,

  • Snag this 'highly intuitive' Fire TV stick on sale for 20% off on Amazon Canada — here's my honest review

    Turn your regular television into a smart TV for less than $50.

  • Apple Loses Its Crown in a Key Market. Its China Problem Is Getting Worse.

    Apple lost its No. 1 spot in China as domestic rivals took advantage of the iPhone maker’s lack of artificial intelligence features available on phones purchased in the country, according to data from research firm Canalys. The dip caused the company to fall to third place in market share according to Canalys. Chinese manufacturers Vivo and Huawei leapfrogged Apple into first and second place, respectively.

  • TikTok preps for Sunday shutdown in US, but Trump could have a say

    STORY: TikTok is getting ready to shut its U.S. operations on Sunday (January 19), when a federal ban is set to take effect. That’s according to Reuters sources. A law signed in April mandates the ban unless Chinese owner ByteDance divests U.S. operations for the social media platform. Policymakers in Washington say the app is a threat to national security, because of its vast troves of data on 170 million American users. That’s something the firm has always denied. Now users who already have the app could theoretically still use TikTok after the ban. However, the law also bars U.S. companies from providing services to distribute, maintain or update it.Donald Trump could yet have a say in the matter though. The president-elect is due to be sworn in a day after the ban takes effect. The Washington Post says the president elect is considering issuing an executive order to suspend a shutdown for 60 to 90 days. There was no immediate comment from the Trump transition team, and the man himself has said he should have time after taking office to pursue a resolution to the issue. Speaking on Fox News, incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz called TikTok a “fantastic platform”. He said the new administration would find a way to preserve it, while also protecting people’s data. A White House spokesman said President Joe Biden had no plans to intervene in the matter during his final days in office.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is weighing an appeal from ByteDance, but legal experts say justices look minded to uphold the ban. The Reuters sources say TikTok will allow users to download all their data before the app goes offline there. But users around the world could also face a shutdown, with the app reliant on hundreds of data service providers located within the United States who soon won’t be able to work with it.

  • What can U.S. TikTok users expect on Sunday?

    STORY: :: A U.S. ban on TikTok is set to go into effect on Sunday,so what can American users of the app expect to happen?:: Stephanie Kelly, Reuters"It's not entirely clear..."One Biden administration official told NBC that Americans shouldn't expect that the app suddenly be banned on Sunday and that the administration is weighing options to make the app available to users beyond Sunday."But sources say that users attempting to open the app will be redirected to a website with information about the ban. And one TikTok lawyer told the Supreme Court last week that the app essentially goes dark."This all started back in April with a U.S. law that mandated that ByteDance, which is TikTok's Chinese parent company, either divest from the app or be faced with the ban that goes into effect January 19. Now, January 19 is also the day before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Trump reportedly is considering ways to delay the ban by 60 or 90 days, but it's not legally clear if he's able to do so."

  • Biden makes last big move to protect US networks from hackers from China and elsewhere

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order that is his final stab at shoring up America’s cyber defenses after a damaging string of cyberattacks on federal networks that US officials have blamed on Chinese and Russian operatives.

  • Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban

    The Supreme Court upheld the TikTok ban. The Biden administration has left it to incoming president Trump to decide whether to enforce the law.

  • Biden's new executive order aims to shore up US cyber defenses

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday aimed at strengthening the nation's cybersecurity and making it easier to go after foreign adversaries or hacking groups that try to compromise U.S. internet and telecommunication systems.

  • Ultrawealthy investors are vying to buy TikTok — here's what some would do if they took over the mega-app

    Several ultrawealthy investors like Kevin O'Leary and Frank McCourt have expressed interest in buying TikTok — here's what they'd do with it.

  • Q&A: What does the future hold for TikTok?

    The app’s future in the US is uncertain – what could that mean for users around the world.

  • Trump Mulling Executive Order To Stall TikTok Sale Or Ban: Report

    A law to force the sale of TikTok or see it banned in the U.S. is set to go into effect Jan. 19.

  • The Perfect Gaming Earbuds Do Exist

    These gaming earbuds are the average console gamer's solution to discreet, comfortable, and immersive gameplay. For PlayStation and Xbox.

  • Reports: Trump considering executive order to try to rescue TikTok from sell-or-ban law

    President-elect Donald Trump is considering issuing an executive order to try to save TikTok as the deadline nears that could see the platform banned.