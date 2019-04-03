Bike firm ridiculed after using Cardiff Castle to promote English tourism

A cycle hire firm has apologised for using a picture of Cardiff Castle to promote English Tourism Week.

Next Bike, which operates across the UK, shared a picture of a woman cycling past the Welsh landmark with the hashtag #EnglishTourismWeek.

It asked people to share places across the UK they'd like to travel but opened themselves up to ridicule from Welsh followers.

One Twitter user said: "That's Cardiff Castle in the background. Famously not in England."

Another said: "In the UK, or in England? They are not the same thing..."

One proud Welshman told the company to "get on your @nextbike" after seeing the tweet.

Over the weekend, the firm replied to tweets saying: "We are aware that the photo is in beautiful Wales! Just wanted to include all our UK bike schemes in the conversation!"

Another person tweeted they were looking forward to Yorkshire Hour, with a picture of America's Mount Rushmore.

The firm has since apologised for any offence caused.

Next Bike's UK managing director Krysia Solheim said: "Our intention was not to offend our Welsh supporters but to include all our nextbike locations in the promotion. In retrospect, we understand how the messaging may have caused offence and we would like to apologise for our mistake.

"We're incredibly proud to be active in Wales and have invested a huge amount of time and resources to help make bike share an integral part of everyday life in Cardiff."