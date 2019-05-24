Bike parking at work: The good, the bad and the ugly

When it comes to parking your bike at work, it can be hit or miss for employees in Ottawa-Gatineau.

In early May, as part of the discussion surrounding Bike to Work Month, CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning asked listeners and social media followers to share how bike parking works at their place of employment.

Since dissecting and sharing all the various situations would be as challenging as climbing the Champlain Lookout in a fully loaded cargo bike, we have selected three stories from listeners to highlight the good, the bad, and the just plain ugly of parking your bike at work in Ottawa-Gatineau.

The good

Giacomo Panico/CBC More

Will O'Neill pedals downtown daily from the east end and never, ever has to worry about where to park his bike.

To hear him describe parking in the Manulife building at 55 Metcalfe St. is like watching an expert cyclocross rider smoothly dismount over a barrier.

"I just go down the ramp into the parking garage, I swipe my access card, it's very secure," he said. "There are bike racks in a couple of spots taken from the car parking, and then I can use the showers and change rooms they provide."

O'Neill says the facilities are a factor for him — and several of his coworkers at the Standards Council of Canada — when considering whether or not to bike to work.

"In my office we definitely talk about it a lot," he said. "It's one of the things we mention to new staff as part of their orientation."

Best of all, the secure bike parking is free for employees, something O'Neill says is justified.

"It's good for the city. My bike to work is one less car on the road and one less person on a very crowded bus service right now."

The bad

Over in Hull, John Leefe can only hope to one day enjoy the comforts provided to O'Neill and the tenants at the Manulife building.

Upon arriving at work at Terrasses de la Chaudière, Leefe says it's a constant struggle to find a parking spot for his bike.

There are bike racks on the grounds, but they're located in alleyways between buildings, they're fully accessible to the general public and they're often overflowing with bikes.

"When I get here it's sometimes difficult finding a place," Leefe said. "Unfortunately I had a bike stolen here in 2016, a really nice one too."

Giacomo Panico/CBC More

Story continues