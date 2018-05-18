Bike-sharing has blown up in the past year, but cities are wary after the mess in China

Friday is National Bike to Work Day, but this year it's a bit different.

It's the first year the U.S. will celebrate the two-wheeled holiday since the inundation of bike-share companies, with dockless bicycle fleets landing in cities across America over the last 12 months.

While the shared bicycles add another convenient commuting option for riders, they're stressing out city planners and transit departments wary of bike litter, unsafe use, and overrun streets.

Dockless — bicycles that lock to themselves or can be locked to a post or rack — app-enabled bikes, like the green bikes from Lime, yellow bikes from Ofo, red bikes from Jump, or white-and-blue colored bikes from Pace, have arrived en masse since last summer, changing up how people commute and how cities regulate biking programs.

Similar to how you can order a ride-share car on your phone, the GPS-connected bicycles pop up on a map within their company's app. Once you track one down, you can unlock the bike through the app and ride it away. Your credit card information is stored and you're charged based on how long you ride.

No city wants to look like many Chinese cities where dockless bike-sharing companies like Ofo and Mobike launched a few years ago and made a mess with crowded sidewalks and bike litter blighting streets.

Remember this from 2017? That's a huge pile of shared bikes in Shenzhen, China.

Australia has seen a similar mess, with certain city councils like Melbourne (which saw hundreds of bikes being dumped in the Yarra River) working with bike-sharing companies to develop regulations.

In the U.S., Dallas saw dockless bike companies arriving early last year. It's a good example of a city where few regulations meant shared bikes took over the streets and things got messy fast. A dedicated Instagram, aptly named Dallas Bike Mess, documents dockless bikes piled up and knocked down around the city.

In April, Chicago wanted to get ahead of the bike litter problem and introduced limits on where companies could operate, and how many bikes they could offer through the apps.

Just this month, Austin rolled out a dockless bike- and scooter-share program hoping to bring order to an inherently messy system.

Laura Dierenfield, manager of the active transportation and street design division of Austin's transportation department, told Mashable there's an appetite — whetted at last year's South by Southwest festival — for dockless bikes. The Texas city has had a station-based bike-share system for almost five years, but it's the fact that dockless vehicles can be parked at any public rack which makes it truly appealing.

"Dockless systems are a little more convenient for people," Jacob Culberson, from Austin's mobility services division, said in a call.

So, the city of Austin looked into allowing in new bike-share companies and setting some parameters for what the system would look like, such as rules about locking the bikes to racks and requiring permits for bike-share operators.

"We're cultivating a culture of cooperative community," Dierenfield said, meaning riders, companies, city officials, and residents alike should stand up fallen bikes, follow safety guidelines for the bikes, and park the devices properly. No riding and dumping.

