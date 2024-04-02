Biker dies after crash involving car

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Lincolnshire.

The emergency services were called to the scene on Spalding Road near the junction with Towngate East in Market Deeping shortly after 16:30 BST on Monday.

Police have confirmed a 24-year-old man, who was the rider of the motorcycle, died after the crash and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver and passenger of the car, both in their 20s, were not seriously injured.

Lincolnshire Police is now asking for anyone travelling in the area or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

A police spokesperson said a blue Yamaha motorbike and a red Mini Countryman were travelling along the B1525 towards Deeping St James and Market Deeping.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place and reopened at 02:00 BST on Tuesday.

