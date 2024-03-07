Biker murder-accused remanded in custody

Comberford Road in Tamworth

A man is set to appear before a crown court accused of murder following the death of a motorcyclist in a collision.

Richard Radbourne died after his Harley Davidson motorbike was in collision with a black Audi in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on Sunday evening, police said.

Murat Karakas, 51, of Tamworth appeared before magistrates on Thursday charged with Mr Radbourne's murder, and was remanded in custody.

He is next set to appear before Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the collision has been released under investigation, said Staffordshire Police.

He is also on conditional bail on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The family of 47-year-old Mr Radbourne, from Tamworth, are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

