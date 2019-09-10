Bikers ride high with treble double backflip

SHOWS: CAERPHILLY, WALES, UK (RECENT) (NITRO WORLD GAMES VNR - EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (MUTE AS SUPPLIED)

1. MOTORBIKE RIDERS JOSH SHEEHAN, JACKSON STRONG AND LUC ACKERMANN PERFORM CONSECUTIVE DOUBLE BACKFLIP JUMPS IN FRONT OF CAERPHILLY CASTLE AND CELEBRATE WITH HIGH FIVES

2. THREE SLOWMOTION REPLAYS OF STUNT

STORY: Stunt riders performed a spectacular three way double backflip in front just a handful of spectators at Caerphilly Castle in Wales.

Freestyle motocross (FMX) bikers Josh Sheehan, Jackson Strong and Luc Ackermann pulled off the trick as a publicity stunt to promote next year's Nitro World Games for FMX, BMX, skate and freestyle scooter competitors.

Organisers say the trick was the first time three consecutive double backflips had been performed.

