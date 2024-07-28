When Biles competes, the show is in the stands too. Tom Cruise, more stars attend her Olympic return

PARIS (AP) — The Palais Omnisports was the place to be on the second day of the Paris Olympics. To watch Simone Biles, of course, and to be seen.

A star-studded crowd attended the return to the Olympics of Biles, the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics.

Among the high-profile fans were Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain seating under the roof of the packed arena on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg had front-row seats while Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Anna Wintour also attended Biles’ competition.

Snoop Dogg was in a partying mood and danced during the team’s presentations. Cruise was mobbed by fans and agreed to selfies. shaking a few hands.

Biles competed in the team’s qualifying alongside U.S teammates Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey. It was her first competitive appearance in Paris, where she will try to add to her already impressive tally of seven Olympic medals.

Also in attendance were USA snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev. Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to catch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career. Among them: LeBron James and the U.S. men’s basketball team, which was busy Sunday with Olympic qualifying.

