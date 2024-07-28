Biles makes Paris Olympics entrance as Peaty eyes swimming landmark

Simone Biles will make her eagerly anticipated first appearance at the Paris Olympics on Sunday while British breaststroke king Adam Peaty aims to emulate Michael Phelps in the swimming pool.

The United States will launch their bid for a fifth successive men's basketball title against Serbia, who can call upon three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

But there are serious questions over Rafael Nadal's participation in the tennis singles at Roland Garros after he teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz to win their men's doubles opener.

Nadal is still listed to face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Sunday, with Novak Djokovic lying in wait, but the 14-time French Open champion, who has a thigh injury, said: "I don't know if I am going to play tomorrow or not."

After rain marred Friday's opening ceremony and the first full day of action on Saturday, organisers will be heartened by a forecast of sunny and dry weather for day two.

Gold medals will be up for grabs in shooting, mountain biking, skateboarding, archery, canoeing, fencing and swimming.

But it is the American gymnast Biles who will be the focus of much of the attention in the French capital as she begins her bid to burnish her Olympic legacy.

Biles, who won four golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics, withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Games as she battled the disorientating condition that gymnasts call "twisties".

She still went home with a silver and bronze and won plaudits by talking openly about mental health struggles.

After taking two years out, Biles made a triumphant comeback at the US Classics last year. That was followed up by four world titles to take her tally to an astonishing 23.

The United States team are eager to take the pressure off Biles, 27.



