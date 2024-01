CNN

Abortion foes are trying to weaponize the Comstock Act, a draconian 19th-century law still on the books, in ways that could make it the greatest threat to reproductive rights in America, write law professors David S. Cohen, Greer Donley and Rachel Rebouché, who argue the law must be repealed as soon as possible. Allowing it to remain on the books is too dangerous and the stakes are too high, they say.