Bill approved intended to alleviate overcrowding in schools
On Monday night, the Baltimore County Council approved a bill with the declared goal of easing overcrowding in county schools. Supporters say the bill helps the county get ahead of the problem, but some say the legislation is less a pro-education bill and more an anti-development bill. "We feel like this is just a good way to shed some light on the issue," said Councilman Mike Ertel, a co-sponsor of the bill and a 'yes' vote on Monday night.