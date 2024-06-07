Bill Barr Predicts Trump's Conviction In The Hush Money Trial Will Be Overturned

Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday criticized Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the hush money trial, adding that he expects the former president’s conviction to be overturned.

In an interview with “Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla,” Barr said he didn’t expect the former president would face charges in the case. Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records for his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“When people were talking about it, I said the case was an abomination and I didn’t think it was going to be brought at the end of the day because it was so vaporous,” Barr said.

“So I was surprised they went ahead with it and it met its billings — that is, it was an abomination and everyone’s talked about that but you think about how are the American people going to react in a very close election if Trump loses and this case is overturned, which it will be. This case will be overturned,” he continued.

Barr also blasted the gag order on Trump, which barred the former president from commenting on potential witnesses, jurors and others involved in the case, suggesting that it created an uneven playing field for the GOP’s presumptive nominee. Trump was fined for repeatedly violating the gag order and warned he could face jail time for future infractions.

“It’s unprecedented and crazy that you have a major candidate who can’t defend himself,” Barr said.

Trump’s legal team on Tuesday asked Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, to lift the gag order ahead of the CNN debate between him and his main rival in the 2024 race, President Joe Biden, later this month.

The former attorney general suggested there could be merit to claims that Trump’s prosecutions are motivated by an effort to help Biden get reelected in November, despite no evidence to support the allegations.

“I could fathom it,” Barr said.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly claimed he could go after his political rivals if he secures another term in office.

“Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

While Barr has criticized Trump since resigning from his administration in December 2020, he has said he plans to support the Republican ticket in November.

He also predicted Democrats would protest a potential Trump win.

“I see a super resistance if Trump wins this election,” he told Fox News audio.